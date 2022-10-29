The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, but it was by no means an easy victory. In Houston for their first Fall Classic since 2009, the Phillies fell into a 5-0 hole by the end of the second inning. But as they’ve done several times this season and postseason, they clawed their way back and by the top of the fifth, the game was tied. It stayed that way until the top of the 10th.

