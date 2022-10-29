Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
Phillies catcher’s epic World Series home run first of its kind since Red Sox legend
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, but it was by no means an easy victory. In Houston for their first Fall Classic since 2009, the Phillies fell into a 5-0 hole by the end of the second inning. But as they’ve done several times this season and postseason, they clawed their way back and by the top of the fifth, the game was tied. It stayed that way until the top of the 10th.
South Side Sox
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 1)
Tonight, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros start the 118th World Series in Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros. These two teams have not faced each other in the postseason since the 1980 NLCS, which proved extremely exciting. The Phillies won that series, three games to two, with four of those five games going into extra innings. The Phillies ultimately won the World Series that year over the Kansas City Royals. Here’s hoping the 2022 Phillies-Astros showdown will be equally as electrifying!
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
How the Phillies Spent Their Way Into the World Series
It took 10 innings, but the Philadelphia Phillies handed the Houston Astros their first playoff loss of 2022 on Friday’s first game of the World Series. The Astros have played in four of the last six World Series, winning the first title in franchise history on the first trip in 2017.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
Streaking Oilers hope to stop playing from behind vs. Preds
