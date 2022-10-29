Lakers' LeBron James, Darvin Ham praise Russell Westbrook after off-the-bench performance vs. Timberwolves: 'He was great in that role'

In the midst of a rough start to the season, the Nets (1-5) will look to right the ship on Monday when they host the Pacers (3-4) for the second time in three days. When the two teams met on Saturday, Indiana rode the hot hand of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 32 points off the bench to lead the team to a nine-point win. The loss marked a new early-season low for Brooklyn, which held a players-only meeting with the aim of identifying the team's biggest issues, according to Nick Friedell.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO