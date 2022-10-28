ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

H.S. Football: Pittston Area routs rival Wyoming Area for WVC Division 2 title

By John Erzar
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z0q4_0ir0JJwx00
Pittston Area’s Kevin Lockett (2) get up high over Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi for a touchdown catch in the first quarter. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

YATESVILLE — The football banner hanging in the gymnasium hadn’t been disturbed in 20 years. Pittston Area made sure it was due for an update.

The Patriots completely dominated rival Wyoming Area as quarterback Drew DeLucca threw four touchdown passes in a 35-0 rout Friday night that clinched the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship.

“We talked to them a lot,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “We took them in the gym, we showed them the banner and we said, ‘It’s time. 2002 was the last one, it’s time. You’re going to come back in 20 years from now and it’s going to be hanging in the gym.’

“For us, it’s a big deal. We’ve been down for a long time. This is special for us.”

An added incentive was the 2002 district championship team was honored at halftime.

Pittston Area finished 6-0 in the division and 7-3 overall. Based on the power rankings late Friday night, the Patriots will play Delaware Valley at home next Friday in a District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal game. Del Val was upset by Abington Heights, and that allowed Pittston Area to get the second seed in the four-team playoff.

Wyoming Area (5-1, 5-5) will most likely be playing at Dallas in a D2-4A quarterfinal game, provided the power rankings remain the same after Saturday’s game. A couple games Saturday might affect the Warriors’ final seed, which is currently sixth.

DeLucca followed up his five-TD pass performance against Holy Redeemer by hitting on 13-of-19 passes for 154 yards and four more scores. He also threw for a two-point conversion and was awarded the Carmello Falcone Award, which has been given annually since 1978 to the MVP of the game.

“It feels great,” said DeLucca, who started last year for a team which won three games. “It doesn’t get much better than this. (The award) is great, but it’s just an extra, a bonus. These guys, it’s great to go out and win with them, especially a rivalry game.”

Kevin Lockett hauled in the first two TD catches of 15 and 27 yards on the Patriots’ first two possessions. A quick hitter on a 10-yard TD pass to Robby Barbieri the next time Pittston Area got the ball made it 19-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Running back Harry Pugliese, who went over 1,000 yards rushing during the game, added balance and a 4-yard touchdown run at 4:21 of the second quarter. A DeLucca-to-Barbieri throw for the two-point conversion pushed the lead to 27-0 at halftime.

When Pittston Area wasn’t making things miserable for Wyoming Area in the first half, the Warriors were making it miserable for themselves. They were penalized nine times in the first two quarters, often leading to long down-and-distance situations that prevented the run-heavy attack from getting any traction.

Running back Aaron Crossley, who finished as the Division 2 rushing champion, carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards, snapping a streak of three consecutive 300-yard rushing games and six in a row where he produced at least 100.

Wyoming Area’s woes continued on its first possession of the third quarter. Penalties for a false start and chop block and later a lost fumble gave Pittston Area the ball at the its own 46.

Pugliese ran five consecutive times to get the ball to the 26 where DeLucca found Anthony Ranielli for a 26-yard catch-and-run TD. Pugliese ran for the two-point conversion, starting the mercy rule at 4:21 of the third quarter.

Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`19`8`8`0 — 35

First quarter

PA — Kevin Lockett 15 pass from Drew DeLucca (Robby Barbieri kick), 9:06

PA — Lockett 27 pass from DeLucca (kick failed), 7:50

PA — Barbieri 10 pass from DeLucca (pass failed), 3:45

Second quarter

PA — Harry Pugliese 4 run (Barbieri from DeLucca), 4:21

Third quarter

PA — Anthony Ranielli 26 pass from DeLucca (Pugliese run), 6:57

Team statistics`WA`PA

First downs`5`20

Rushes-yards`29-90`32-161

Passing yards`8`154

Total yards`98`315

Passing`2-3-0`13-19-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-21`1-12

Punts-avg.`4-27.2`3-24.3

Fumbles-lost`4-3`0-0

Penalties-yards`12-75`6-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wyoming Area, Aaron Crossley 11-67, Michael Crane 14-18, Keegan Rusyn 3-12, Brady Jones 1-(minus-7). Pittston Area, Pugliese 15-91, DeLucca 3-14, Chris Pietrzak 5-10, Drew Menendez 1-10, David Sudo 6-33, John Barchi-Crich 1-1, Kyle Breymeier 1-2.

PASSING — Wyoming Area, Crane 2-3-0-8. Pittston Area, DeLucca 13-19-0-154.

RECEIVING — Wyoming Area, Garret Pocceschi 1-2, Kevin Wiedl 1-4. Pittston Area, Kevin Lockett 5-54, Barbieri 3-29. Josh Pierre 1-9, Ranielli 2-38, Anthony Cencetti 1-18, Sudo 1-6.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — none.

