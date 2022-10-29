ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
SALEM, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Keller Williams charity auction raises $105,000

MANCHESTER, NH – The 16th annual Keller Williams (KW) Charity Auction at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club raised approximately $105,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and event sponsorships. These funds will be directly distributed to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of children...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester: A city of changes

I was driving the other day by the building being demolished in the Gaslight District over by Market Basket. As I drove by the lot where the old warehouse once stood, I could see the new building being constructed on Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Looking toward the new building, I began thinking how much has changed in Manchester since I first moved here back in 1980.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River

The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's mother shares memories of daughter at vigil

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of Harmony Montgomery shared memories of the little girl at a vigil on Sunday. Harmony's father Adam was charged with her death last but her body had not been found. Crystal Sorey has mostly stayed away from the media since her daughter was reported missing last November. "Sweet, kind, funny. Oh god, that girl could talk," said Sorey. "Her whole room was Minnie Mouse. She had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room," Sorey recalled. She wore a Minnie Mouse costume as a way to honor Harmony. "I wanted to come here like this to represent something...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy