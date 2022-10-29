Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
Haverhill trick or treaters get in the Halloween spirit
Stitch, Violet Beauregarde and the Tasmanian Devil were among those that took the time to trick or treat on the streets of Haverhill Saturday afternoon. Haverhill holds its annual trick or treat the last Saturday before every Halloween. It’s a day circled on the calendar for several members of the community.
Nov. 6: Bookery partnering with Palace, Currier Museum and Chamber for free Artwalk and workshop
MANCHESTER, NH – Although late autumn in New Hampshire means the color from the landscape begins to fade – fear not; the city’s vibrant focus on the endless colors of public art is just ramping up. On Nov 6 everyone’s invited to join the MHTArtwalk to discover...
Town planner applauds ‘vibrant’ business moving into town center
TEWKSBURY — It’s been a few months and Pera Mediterranean Grill, in the old Skewer’s location at 1060 Main St., is carving out a name for itself with the lunch and dinner crowd. The restaurant is owned and operated by Emrah Aslan, former owner of Salem’s Paprika Grill.
Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season
Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
Keller Williams charity auction raises $105,000
MANCHESTER, NH – The 16th annual Keller Williams (KW) Charity Auction at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club raised approximately $105,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, and event sponsorships. These funds will be directly distributed to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of children...
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
Manchester: A city of changes
I was driving the other day by the building being demolished in the Gaslight District over by Market Basket. As I drove by the lot where the old warehouse once stood, I could see the new building being constructed on Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Looking toward the new building, I began thinking how much has changed in Manchester since I first moved here back in 1980.
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
Harmony Montgomery's mother shares memories of daughter at vigil
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of Harmony Montgomery shared memories of the little girl at a vigil on Sunday. Harmony's father Adam was charged with her death last but her body had not been found. Crystal Sorey has mostly stayed away from the media since her daughter was reported missing last November. "Sweet, kind, funny. Oh god, that girl could talk," said Sorey. "Her whole room was Minnie Mouse. She had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room," Sorey recalled. She wore a Minnie Mouse costume as a way to honor Harmony. "I wanted to come here like this to represent something...
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
