Flagler County, FL

Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Licata

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Joseph Licata joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served honorably attached in valuable support to the Seabees, the Navy Construction Force. It took him to Puerto Rico and the French Morocco. After naval service, Licata served in public safety as a police officer, member of the first aid squad and fire company in New Jersey. For 13 years in Chester, New Jersey, Licata operated a hot dog and Italian ice stand, where he honed his culinary art skills. Licata is famous for his chili and the other delights that he often brings to the American Legion Post 115 monthly meeting potluck dinners. He is a longtime member of Post 115, and former first vice commander. He is presently the post bugler. Licata is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86. You might recognize Licata in his Navy “crackerjack” uniform, as the bell ringer each Flagler County Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our departed veterans.
Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit

Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
Officials: Florida inmate allegedly tried to attack deputies with broken toilet plunger

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack deputies with a broken plunger on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, inmate Isaac Brevil, 35, got a hold of a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell and then allegedly refused to give it back to deputies through the cell meal flap opening when ordered to. The incident happened at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
