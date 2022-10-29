Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Licata
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Joseph Licata joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served honorably attached in valuable support to the Seabees, the Navy Construction Force. It took him to Puerto Rico and the French Morocco. After naval service, Licata served in public safety as a police officer, member of the first aid squad and fire company in New Jersey. For 13 years in Chester, New Jersey, Licata operated a hot dog and Italian ice stand, where he honed his culinary art skills. Licata is famous for his chili and the other delights that he often brings to the American Legion Post 115 monthly meeting potluck dinners. He is a longtime member of Post 115, and former first vice commander. He is presently the post bugler. Licata is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86. You might recognize Licata in his Navy “crackerjack” uniform, as the bell ringer each Flagler County Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our departed veterans.
Man dead in Orange County from a motorcycle crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Friday night on the Florida Turnpike, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at exit 254, near South Orange Blossom and south of the Beachline Expressway. According to FHP, The man flew...
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
wogx.com
WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando. Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said. Video posted by...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit
Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
Officials: Florida inmate allegedly tried to attack deputies with broken toilet plunger
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack deputies with a broken plunger on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, inmate Isaac Brevil, 35, got a hold of a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell and then allegedly refused to give it back to deputies through the cell meal flap opening when ordered to. The incident happened at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
WESH
Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and...
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
