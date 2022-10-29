If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Joseph Licata joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 and served honorably attached in valuable support to the Seabees, the Navy Construction Force. It took him to Puerto Rico and the French Morocco. After naval service, Licata served in public safety as a police officer, member of the first aid squad and fire company in New Jersey. For 13 years in Chester, New Jersey, Licata operated a hot dog and Italian ice stand, where he honed his culinary art skills. Licata is famous for his chili and the other delights that he often brings to the American Legion Post 115 monthly meeting potluck dinners. He is a longtime member of Post 115, and former first vice commander. He is presently the post bugler. Licata is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86. You might recognize Licata in his Navy “crackerjack” uniform, as the bell ringer each Flagler County Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our departed veterans.

