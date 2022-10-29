Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
District Quarterfinal Football Rewind
What were some of the biggest stories and top players from the district quarterfinal round of the football season? What are some of the best matchups of the second round of the playoffs? Jordan Burton breaks it all down below. Big Man on Campus: Ramone Green, Nixa Senior. Green made...
Ozark Sports Zone
Webb City volleyball earns first trip to state after 5-set win over Helias
Webb City had to dig deep to make history on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals shook off a 2-1 deficit entering the fourth set and earned a 25-21 win, then jumped out big en route to a 15-10 win in the fifth to defeat visiting Helias Catholic 3-2 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at the Cardinal Dome, earning the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four in the process.
Ozark Sports Zone
Kickapoo boys XC looking to defend state title after winning Class 5 District 2 championship
NIXA – The course was different, but the results were the same. Kickapoo’s boys and girls teams were once again the top area performers at the Class 5 District 2 cross country meet on Saturday morning at Inman Intermediate School, the event’s new home. Led by another...
Ozark Sports Zone
Stockton XC sweeps Class 2 District 2 team titles
The Stockton cross country teams swept the team titles at the Class 2 District 2 cross country meet. The boys were dominant with a 33-point output to win the team title, which was half of runner-up New Covenant’s 67-point output. Braden Postlewait won the individual title for Stockton in a time of 17:22.12.
Ozark Sports Zone
Strafford rallies to beat rival Fair Grove in Class 2 state quarterfinals
Fueled by an iron will and soaring confidence, the Strafford Lady Indians are headed back to the state volleyball championships in Cape Girardeau. Strafford prevailed 3-2 over Fair Grove (22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12) on Saturday in an epic Class 2 quarterfinal showdown. The victory sends Strafford to state for...
Ozark Sports Zone
Vote Now for the Photo of the Week
Vote now in the Play It Again Sports Photo of the Week contest. Each week we will nominate photos taken by O-Zone and nominate them for the Photo of the Week. The winner will receive a free framed photo courtesy of Play It Again Sports. See previous winners at the bottom.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City advances to state semifinal for first time in school history
WATCH: Webb City takes down Helias Catholic 3-2 in the class 4 state quarterfinals. The Cardinals advance to the state semifinal for the first time in program history. They will face Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday, November 3rd at 2pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Ozark Sports Zone
El Dorado Springs boys XC claims third district title in four years
The El Dorado Springs boys cross country team won their third district title in four years on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored 70 points to beat runner-up Lamar by 32 points in the Class 3 District 2 meet. They put six runners in the top 25 on the way to the title.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Softball Scoreboard: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament came to a close in Springfield. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. Fatima 16 Chillicothe 14 (8 innings)
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears dominate Western Illinois on Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).
Ozark Sports Zone
Hermitage boys, Liberal girls claim team titles at Class 1 District 2 XC meet
The Hermitage boys and Liberal girls are heading to next weekend’s state cross country meet as district champions. Hermitage was dominant scoring 27 points as a team, which more than three times less than runner-up McAuley Catholic’s 88-point finish. Justin Horn (second), Bennett Mantooth (fourth), DeJuan Chambers (sixth),...
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
koamnewsnow.com
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
KYTV
Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Woman killed in crash near Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
