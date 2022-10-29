ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

District Quarterfinal Football Rewind

What were some of the biggest stories and top players from the district quarterfinal round of the football season? What are some of the best matchups of the second round of the playoffs? Jordan Burton breaks it all down below. Big Man on Campus: Ramone Green, Nixa Senior. Green made...
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Webb City volleyball earns first trip to state after 5-set win over Helias

Webb City had to dig deep to make history on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals shook off a 2-1 deficit entering the fourth set and earned a 25-21 win, then jumped out big en route to a 15-10 win in the fifth to defeat visiting Helias Catholic 3-2 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at the Cardinal Dome, earning the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four in the process.
WEBB CITY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Stockton XC sweeps Class 2 District 2 team titles

The Stockton cross country teams swept the team titles at the Class 2 District 2 cross country meet. The boys were dominant with a 33-point output to win the team title, which was half of runner-up New Covenant’s 67-point output. Braden Postlewait won the individual title for Stockton in a time of 17:22.12.
STOCKTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Strafford rallies to beat rival Fair Grove in Class 2 state quarterfinals

Fueled by an iron will and soaring confidence, the Strafford Lady Indians are headed back to the state volleyball championships in Cape Girardeau. Strafford prevailed 3-2 over Fair Grove (22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12) on Saturday in an epic Class 2 quarterfinal showdown. The victory sends Strafford to state for...
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Vote Now for the Photo of the Week

Vote now in the Play It Again Sports Photo of the Week contest. Each week we will nominate photos taken by O-Zone and nominate them for the Photo of the Week. The winner will receive a free framed photo courtesy of Play It Again Sports. See previous winners at the bottom.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City advances to state semifinal for first time in school history

WATCH: Webb City takes down Helias Catholic 3-2 in the class 4 state quarterfinals. The Cardinals advance to the state semifinal for the first time in program history. They will face Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday, November 3rd at 2pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
WEBB CITY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears dominate Western Illinois on Homecoming

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Hermitage boys, Liberal girls claim team titles at Class 1 District 2 XC meet

The Hermitage boys and Liberal girls are heading to next weekend’s state cross country meet as district champions. Hermitage was dominant scoring 27 points as a team, which more than three times less than runner-up McAuley Catholic’s 88-point finish. Justin Horn (second), Bennett Mantooth (fourth), DeJuan Chambers (sixth),...
HERMITAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
CASSVILLE, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman killed in crash near Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
CARTHAGE, MO

