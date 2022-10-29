ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

:50 From the 50: Max Wright

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina. The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Burton clinches district title with 71-20 win over Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers clinched the District 14-2A Division II championship with a 71-20 win over Somerville Friday night at Yegua Stadium. The Panthers got an interception from Tanner Gore that he returned for a touchdown on the Yeguas’s first offensive play of the game...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

The Aggies outplay the single-run Bobcats

Texas A&M defeats Texas State in its own arena to win the exhibition match on Oct. 28. The Fightin' Farmers only allowed one run through the entire game. They went to Texas State’s house and won 7-1. Through the fourth, the Aggies kept the Bobcats to nill, but the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy