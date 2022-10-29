Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Georgetown quarterback Noah Booras
Booras threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Georgetown's 49-38 upset win over College Station, who was ranked third in the state in 5A DI. Booras also added a touchdown run in the win.
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Max Wright
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina. The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.
Texas football DB Jaylon Guilbeau expected ‘to miss some time’ with injury
In last weekend’s loss on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian suffered some injuries on the backend of the defense. Texas fell short to Oklahoma State on Oct. 22 on the road at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater by the final score of 41-34.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
KBTX.com
Burton clinches district title with 71-20 win over Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers clinched the District 14-2A Division II championship with a 71-20 win over Somerville Friday night at Yegua Stadium. The Panthers got an interception from Tanner Gore that he returned for a touchdown on the Yeguas’s first offensive play of the game...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
KBTX.com
Rockdale gets eliminated from playoff contention with loss against Little River Academy
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of wills tonight as Rockdale took on Little River Academy in hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Bumblebees would be the first on the board with a 40 yard touchdown pass from Kasey Mraz to Kaden Campbell. They take an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.
KBTX.com
Aggies excited to be back home at Kyle to face No. 15 Ole Miss
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has struggled since leaving Kyle Field nearly a month and a half ago. They picked up a 2 point win over Arkansas in their SEC opener, but have lost 3 in a row. Saturday night they will return to Kyle...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Exhibition
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's exhibition game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Battalion Texas AM
The Aggies outplay the single-run Bobcats
Texas A&M defeats Texas State in its own arena to win the exhibition match on Oct. 28. The Fightin' Farmers only allowed one run through the entire game. They went to Texas State’s house and won 7-1. Through the fourth, the Aggies kept the Bobcats to nill, but the...
KBTX.com
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
KBTX.com
Casarez earns All-SEC Honors while Aggie men finish fifth, women eighth at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Mississippi -- Eric Casarez’s eighth-place individual finish led the Texas A&M men’s team to a fifth-place finish, while the women’s team finished eighth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. Casarez covered the 8k course in 23:21.36 on his...
Comments / 0