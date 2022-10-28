Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
The Crawfish Boxes
Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts
►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.
The Crawfish Boxes
Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!
This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
Five Red Sox Ties To Astros Vs. Phillies World Series Matchup
After a 2021 season in which the Boston Red Sox fell just two games shy of a World Series berth, fans entered the season hoping that they would be gearing up to see their franchise's return to the Fall Classic. After a tumultuous season, fans will have to settle for...
Yardbarker
Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency
Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
Yardbarker
Yankees clearing over $80 million with players hitting free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a busy free agency starting in just a few days, but they will have plenty of financial freedom given the contracts departing. General manager Brian Cashman knew he would have a bit more flexibility this off-season since owner Hal Steinbrenner was preparing for the imminent Aaron Judge contract extension. However, with the Yankees being knocked out of the postseason prematurely and Judge receiving boos despite a historic regular season, the chances of him staying in pinstripes are dwindling.
Yardbarker
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
Yardbarker
Astros' Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction following Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Yardbarker
New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio
In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
