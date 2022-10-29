Researchers use AI to assist with early detection of autism spectrum disorder

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder mostly consistent with, without Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule
Clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with and without the reference standard Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) are consistent in 90.0 percent of cases, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in JAMA Pediatrics. William Barbaresi, M.D., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues examined consistency between clinical diagnosis...
MedicalXpress
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
A New Study Says Dyslexia Is The Result Of Genetic Makeup- Dyslexia Is Linked To ADHD, Not An Individual's Intelligence
Most people never have to ask, "What is dyslexia." Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities, despite some believing that it is a rare affliction. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the disorder affects one in five people. [i]
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Healthline
How Does ADHD Affect The Brain?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of neurological disorder called a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD affects your brain and nervous system, like all neurological disorders, but it also affects brain development. ADHD is presumed to be present from birth. If left untreated, it can interfere with learning and the...
CNET
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Two Lots Pulled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
psychreg.org
Hearing Assessment in Early-age Infants Can Help Predict Milestones and Early Detection of Neurodevelopmental Disorder Markers
A study by Portuguese researchers has shown that newborn hearing analysis can predict neurophysiological development at 12 months. Portuguese researchers have proven that hearing assessment in early-age infants can help predict milestones and early detection of neurodevelopmental disorder markers. Several studies suggest that the brain’s response to different auditory stimulus...
verywellmind.com
Understanding Alzheimer's and Sleep
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. Meanwhile, sleep disorders are conditions that make it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get quality sleep. It is common for people with Alzheimer's disease to have sleep problems. In fact, research suggests that...
Psych Centra
Can Nootropics Help with ADHD?
Nootropics are often recommended as a way to manage ADHD symptoms. This article explores how they work to help you learn if they might be right for you. If you’ve met one person with ADHD, you’ve met one person with ADHD. It’s a complex condition and individuals experience it differently. This can make it challenging for health professionals to manage it adequately.
Comments / 0