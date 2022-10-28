ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

51 million dollars in bond funding for NMSU projects if approved by voters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Early voting is still taking place, and this year's ballot is a lengthy one with local and state races. The ballot will also have various bonds for people to vote on. New Mexico voters will be asked on Election Day to approve bond questions on the back of their ballot that will provide critical funding for the New Mexico State University.
LAS CRUCES, NM

