Crash in Mililani leaves 2 in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway northbound lanes were closed from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana.

Honolulu Police said the closure was due to a motor vehicle accident near Kipapa Gulch.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Honolulu Fire Department was also on scene.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident around 7:06 p.m.

EMS said that it was a head on collision which left a 60-year-old man and a 29-year-old man in serious condition.

The 29-year-old was transferred to an area hospital and the 60-year-old is in the trauma hospital.

According to EMS, a medium sized truck was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a 4-door sedan in oncoming traffic.

The truck driver got himself out of the car but the 60-year old sedan driver was extricated by HFD.

According to HPD, the road is now open.