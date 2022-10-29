ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Soccer Champs! Back-to-Back titles for Lady Bulldogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Dawgs go back-to-back!. The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season Saturday afternoon, beating Houston High School 3-1 down in Chattanooga. Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Mocs Comeback Falls Short at #24 Furman

The sixth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team had its chances in the fourth quarter but could not make the plays in a 24-20 loss at No. 24 Furman. It’s the first FCS loss of the season for the Scenic City men. The Mocs rushing attack never got on track, while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships

The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Brush fire on Hixson Pike; Tankers called to put out the flames

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Sequoyah Access Road and Hixson Pike around 5 PM Saturday. Newschannel9 staff on the scene witnessed tankers being used to put out the flames and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office had one lane on Hixson Pike Blocked for fire truck access.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Getting spooked at Dread Hollow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

