Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb
KNOXVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb. CSS and Webb played for a region championship in Knoxville on Friday Night.
Soccer Champs! Back-to-Back titles for Lady Bulldogs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Dawgs go back-to-back!. The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season Saturday afternoon, beating Houston High School 3-1 down in Chattanooga. Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the...
Mocs Comeback Falls Short at #24 Furman
The sixth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team had its chances in the fourth quarter but could not make the plays in a 24-20 loss at No. 24 Furman. It’s the first FCS loss of the season for the Scenic City men. The Mocs rushing attack never got on track, while...
Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships
The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
Eating good with Buddy's BBQ
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
Sideline Wrap-up: Pope John Paul II vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Pope John Paul II vs. McCallie.
Brush fire on Hixson Pike; Tankers called to put out the flames
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Sequoyah Access Road and Hixson Pike around 5 PM Saturday. Newschannel9 staff on the scene witnessed tankers being used to put out the flames and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office had one lane on Hixson Pike Blocked for fire truck access.
Getting spooked at Dread Hollow
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
Buddy's BBQ contributes to First Responders Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buddy's BBQ contributes to First Responders Day by contributing their delicious food to the First Responder's Day Event. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo train cars being removed as part of restoration effort
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Train cars from the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo are being removed as a part of a restoration effort for the historic site, a press release says. For the restoration, led by former Chattanooga Mayor Jon Kinsey, eight historic train cars will be relocated adjacent to the hotel and nine will be relocated among the Gardens.
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
Dr. Roland Carter to be celebrated with a street named in his honor
The news was announced in April, so Dr. Roland Carter has had several months to “bask,” as he puts it, in plans to name a street after him on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. But he’s still not quite sure what to think about it.
