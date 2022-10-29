CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Train cars from the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo are being removed as a part of a restoration effort for the historic site, a press release says. For the restoration, led by former Chattanooga Mayor Jon Kinsey, eight historic train cars will be relocated adjacent to the hotel and nine will be relocated among the Gardens.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO