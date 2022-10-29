ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
LEBANON, OR
Portland Tribune

Cleveland girls soccer continues special season with playoff win over South Eugene

Sophomore leading scorer Lola Pierce and some dedicated seniors have the Warriors headed to the second round of state. From kickoff, the Cleveland High School girls soccer team looked like the better squad in its first round state tournament matchup against No. 24 South Eugene. However, getting to that point wasn't the easiest for the No. 9 seed and co-Portland Interscholastic League champion Warriors. Down two senior captains in Millie Bamer and Isabella Brown for most of the season, Cleveland continued to battle for a 5-1 league record to earn a three-way split with Grant and Lincoln. And in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Woodburn Independent

North Marion dominates Klamath Union 6-0 to make playoffs

A lopsided win for the Huskies punched their ticket to the first round where they will meet up with team Marist Catholic After finishing third in the Oregon West Conference, North Marion boys soccer wound up facing off against Klamath Union on Oct. 29. The Huskies dominated the encounter, winning a lopsided 6-0 result over the Pelicans at Canby High School. North Marion was all over the Klamath Falls squad from the off, gathering four goals in the first 40 minutes of play thanks to efforts senior Alexander Perez Hernandez, junior Will Orr, senior Cole Boughal, as well as a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy