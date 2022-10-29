Read full article on original website
Reigning Class 2A champion Lynden shuts door on Anacortes for Northwest Conference title
ANACORTES, Wash. - It didn't take long for fourth-ranked Anacortes to strike in a big 2A Northwest Conference showdown with No. 1 Lynden. The Seahawks went right down the field and scored on their first drive. And it took a split-second for Lynden players to go right to their coach on the sideline ...
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama beats defending state champs, clinches Big Sky title
Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season. But revenge is a dish best served cold.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
Cleveland girls soccer continues special season with playoff win over South Eugene
Sophomore leading scorer Lola Pierce and some dedicated seniors have the Warriors headed to the second round of state. From kickoff, the Cleveland High School girls soccer team looked like the better squad in its first round state tournament matchup against No. 24 South Eugene. However, getting to that point wasn't the easiest for the No. 9 seed and co-Portland Interscholastic League champion Warriors. Down two senior captains in Millie Bamer and Isabella Brown for most of the season, Cleveland continued to battle for a 5-1 league record to earn a three-way split with Grant and Lincoln. And in the...
Oregon high school volleyball playoffs: 2nd-year Nelson knocks out reigning champion West Linn; other Day 2 highlights; vote for Saturday’s top star
By René Ferrán The Oregon high school volleyball playoffs continued Saturday. Here are some of the highlights and top performers from the second day of matches. Don't see any details for your team's match? Email some notes and/or stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. — The ...
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball roundup: Monroe wins first-round match in 2A state playoffs
Monroe High defeated Portland Christian in straight sets on Saturday in a first-round match in the 2A state volleyball playoffs. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 for the Dragons. Bella Gamache led Monroe with 22 kills and nine digs. Sarah Thompson had 11 digs, nine assists and six aces. Lainie...
North Marion dominates Klamath Union 6-0 to make playoffs
A lopsided win for the Huskies punched their ticket to the first round where they will meet up with team Marist Catholic After finishing third in the Oregon West Conference, North Marion boys soccer wound up facing off against Klamath Union on Oct. 29. The Huskies dominated the encounter, winning a lopsided 6-0 result over the Pelicans at Canby High School. North Marion was all over the Klamath Falls squad from the off, gathering four goals in the first 40 minutes of play thanks to efforts senior Alexander Perez Hernandez, junior Will Orr, senior Cole Boughal, as well as a...
Herald and News
Prep volleyball: Mazama qualifies for state tournament for first time
The Mazama High volleyball team is finally headed to state. Ella Baley had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces as the sixth-seeded Vikings swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A state play-in match at Valhalla Court.
