Sophomore leading scorer Lola Pierce and some dedicated seniors have the Warriors headed to the second round of state. From kickoff, the Cleveland High School girls soccer team looked like the better squad in its first round state tournament matchup against No. 24 South Eugene. However, getting to that point wasn't the easiest for the No. 9 seed and co-Portland Interscholastic League champion Warriors. Down two senior captains in Millie Bamer and Isabella Brown for most of the season, Cleveland continued to battle for a 5-1 league record to earn a three-way split with Grant and Lincoln. And in the...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO