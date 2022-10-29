The Houston Astros got on the board early in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, posting three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The early offense was more than enough for Framber Valdez. The 28-year-old left-hander dazzled in his third career World Series start, delivering a dominant performance as Houston evened the series with a 5-2 victory. Astros ace Justin Verlander received five runs of support on Friday, but quickly ran into trouble as he allowed five runs in Philadelphia's comeback victory. No similar script developed on Saturday. With Houston's backs against the wall, arguably its most reliable arm delivered. "This guy has been as consistent as any pitcher I’ve ever had," Astros manager Dusty Baker said postgame. "He’s done the same thing in these playoffs." Philadelphia's lineup failed to put any semblance of pressure on Valdez in the early frames. The Phillies didn't put a runner into scoring position until the sixth inning, and Valdez needed just 66 pitches to get through four. Facing a lineup considered to be among the best in baseball, Valdez cruised through the majority of Saturday's outing.

