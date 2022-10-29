ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framber Valdez dazzles in Game 2 as Astros even World Series

The Houston Astros got on the board early in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, posting three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The early offense was more than enough for Framber Valdez. The 28-year-old left-hander dazzled in his third career World Series start, delivering a dominant performance as Houston evened the series with a 5-2 victory. Astros ace Justin Verlander received five runs of support on Friday, but quickly ran into trouble as he allowed five runs in Philadelphia's comeback victory. No similar script developed on Saturday. With Houston's backs against the wall, arguably its most reliable arm delivered. "This guy has been as consistent as any pitcher I’ve ever had," Astros manager Dusty Baker said postgame. "He’s done the same thing in these playoffs." Philadelphia's lineup failed to put any semblance of pressure on Valdez in the early frames. The Phillies didn't put a runner into scoring position until the sixth inning, and Valdez needed just 66 pitches to get through four. Facing a lineup considered to be among the best in baseball, Valdez cruised through the majority of Saturday's outing.
Astros make World Series history with hot start in Game 2

The Houston Astros lineup came out with a vengeance in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.  Houston recorded three straight hits to kick off the bottom of the first inning against the Phillies, banging a trio of doubles against Philadelphia starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. The Astros are now the first team in World Series history to start a game with three straight extra base hits, and they are one of four teams to start a postseason game in such a fashion. The Minute Maid Park crowd was quickly brought to its feet on Saturday night after Friday's dramatic Game 1 loss.  Jose Altuve got the barrage of hits started on Saturday. The future Hall of Famer entered Game 2 with just four hits in his last 37 at-bats, though he quickly turned the tide against Wheeler. Altuve whipped a double down the left field line on the game's first pitch, and one batter later, rookie Jeremy Peña did the same.  Houston tacked on two more runs thanks to a double from Yordan Alvarez, and later, an error from Philadelphia shortstop Edmundo Sosa. 
Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch

The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
