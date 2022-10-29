Read full article on original website
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 2: Astros hold off Phillies, win Game 2
Houston staved off a late threat from Philadelphia to take Game 2, evening up the series 1-1.
1-on-1 with Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman
Reagan Bregman said things are different after games these days and loves every minute of seeing her husband in his new role off the field as a dad.
Framber Valdez dazzles in Game 2 as Astros even World Series
The Houston Astros got on the board early in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, posting three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The early offense was more than enough for Framber Valdez. The 28-year-old left-hander dazzled in his third career World Series start, delivering a dominant performance as Houston evened the series with a 5-2 victory. Astros ace Justin Verlander received five runs of support on Friday, but quickly ran into trouble as he allowed five runs in Philadelphia's comeback victory. No similar script developed on Saturday. With Houston's backs against the wall, arguably its most reliable arm delivered. "This guy has been as consistent as any pitcher I’ve ever had," Astros manager Dusty Baker said postgame. "He’s done the same thing in these playoffs." Philadelphia's lineup failed to put any semblance of pressure on Valdez in the early frames. The Phillies didn't put a runner into scoring position until the sixth inning, and Valdez needed just 66 pitches to get through four. Facing a lineup considered to be among the best in baseball, Valdez cruised through the majority of Saturday's outing.
World Series Game 3: Three things fans need to know before gametime
The Houston Astros look to take a 2-1 series lead against Philadelphia on Monday night.
Jose Altuve breaks out of slump in Astros' World Series Game 2 win
The Houston veteran didn't let a rocky postseason prevent him from making an impact.
Astros make World Series history with hot start in Game 2
The Houston Astros lineup came out with a vengeance in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night. Houston recorded three straight hits to kick off the bottom of the first inning against the Phillies, banging a trio of doubles against Philadelphia starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. The Astros are now the first team in World Series history to start a game with three straight extra base hits, and they are one of four teams to start a postseason game in such a fashion. The Minute Maid Park crowd was quickly brought to its feet on Saturday night after Friday's dramatic Game 1 loss. Jose Altuve got the barrage of hits started on Saturday. The future Hall of Famer entered Game 2 with just four hits in his last 37 at-bats, though he quickly turned the tide against Wheeler. Altuve whipped a double down the left field line on the game's first pitch, and one batter later, rookie Jeremy Peña did the same. Houston tacked on two more runs thanks to a double from Yordan Alvarez, and later, an error from Philadelphia shortstop Edmundo Sosa.
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
Sporting News
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.
Houston and Philadelphia breweries make a big World Series bet
Saint Arnold and Yards Brewing have challenged each other in the Astros-Phillies face-off.
Houston Chronicle
Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch
The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
MLB says Martín Maldonado can't use bats from Albert Pujols
The Astros catcher is 'not legally able' to use the bats he was gifted.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule bracket as Astros respond vs. Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday.
Titans Derrick Henry sets NFL record with dominance of Texans
The Tennessee Titans star ran over Houston once again on Sunday.
Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention
Ellyse Espinoza is a fierce business owner who says her merch flagged the attention of Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and even the wives of the team's baseball players.
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
