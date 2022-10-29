ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Brooklyn Nets Owner "Dissapointed" In Kyrie Irving's Support Of Antisemitic Film

By Brett Siegel
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai issued a statement on Friday night in regards to Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving’s recent boost of an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts.

Not only are the Brooklyn Nets dealing with drama due to their 1-4 start to the 2022-23 season, but now All-Star Kyrie Irving is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Nets owner Joe Tsai issued a statement on Friday night in regards to Irving’s recent social media posts that promotes an antisemitic film and book called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes” according to Rolling Stone .

“I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted out on Friday night. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

“This is bigger than basketball.”

According to ESPN , Irving had posted a tweet on Thursday that linked out the film’s Amazon page. The movie, which was released in 2018, is based on a 2015 book with the same name.

Kyrie Irving has not addressed the media nor posted anything on his social media in reference to this situation.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the Nets said in a statement . “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, October 29.

Comments / 157

Kickfacts
2d ago

I'm not a fan of Kyrie but people have a right to their opinion like it or not ! Every time someone says something that's not politically correct someone feel like they have to educate them ! Opinions and beliefs are what makes everyone different !

Reply(12)
31
terrance moore
2d ago

one question is there any truths to how the jews were and please understand this is not a hate speech and I have no issues with them but the minute someone speaks there truth this is the backlash behind it. and this has nothing to do with kanye either what's good for one is not acceptable for the other wow.

Reply(7)
20
Kevin Martin
2d ago

There is no race in this, that was robbed of their heritage then the African Americans, that was brought to this country and forced to build it up. not to negate the lies of Christopher Columbus who claim to discover a land the indigenous people was already living here. where now the truth is out the bag, therefore, they name the false holiday from Columbus day to the indigenous people, so why Kyrie Erving and Kanye west cannot WHY?????

Reply(5)
11
