FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire
According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
ksl.com
Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County
NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
bigfoot99.com
WHP warns motorists of icy conditions after responding to five crashes
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) reminds motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
Be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. The post Be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks appeared first on Local News 8.
City of Casper Plans to Block off Wolcott Street Traffic for Trick-or-treaters Again
Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters. It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffic on Halloween for the hordes of ghuols and goblins coming through. With a quick...
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week
The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
oilcity.news
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
oilcity.news
Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil City Beer Co. Halloween Bash Local Bands, Local Brews
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City Beer Co. hosted its annual Halloween party Friday night, featuring local music from Beastwood, Pleasure People and Animal Bite. Beastwood opened up for what sadly has been announced as their final show. Best of luck to those dudes in the future — “Thank you for being a friend!”
