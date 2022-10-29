Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42.

Detectives said they learned Turner and Hunter McGuire, 26, had allegedly shot and killed Blake.

His body was discovered buried on an abandoned property located near where McGuire was living.

8 News Now first reported on McGuire following the shooting death of Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, a Las Vegas woman on Oct. 17. Police said, McGuire and Sherman, were in the middle of a fight when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

McGuire was wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders including Sherman’s. He was later found dead on Oct. 21 by police.

Meanwhile, Turner Jr. had been living in Blake’s residence. Detectives said Turner Jr. had been in an argument with Black days before his disappearance.

The argument stemmed from non-payment of rent and possible eviction, detectives also stated.

Blake had also allegedly taken the blame for Turner Jr. shooting a subject at the property on June 8th, 2022, and threatened to go to the police to report him being the actual shooter, a release from detectives stated.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, detectives identified Blake’s possible burial site. The following day detectives said the human remains found at the burial site were identified as Joshua Blake. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and release the official cause of death in the days to come.

Turner Jr., who is in custody for unrelated charges, was additionally charged with Murder in the First Degree and remains in the custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

McGuire, the second suspect, committed suicide after being pursued by law enforcement on October 21, after being identified as committing multiple homicides in Kingman and Las Vegas.

