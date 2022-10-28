Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died in Sedgwick County Jail on Monday morning
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email Monday morning that a man “was found unresponsive in his cell this morning.”
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
KCTV 5
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:50 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol released more information on the crash that killed three people on the turnpike Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was moving northbound when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another. Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fire at recycling center north of Wichita is contained but far from out, chief says
Over a million gallons of water have been used, Sedgwick County Fire Chief Douglas Williams said.
classiccountry1070.com
KAKE TV
Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
DUI check lane in Harvey County this weekend
HARVEY COUNTY —The Harvey County Sheriff's Office, along with local law enforcement agencies in Harvey County and the Kansas Highway Patrol, will partner to conduct a DUI check lane this weekend. The check lane will begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The intent of the check lane is...
Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
KWCH.com
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
kfdi.com
