Monroe, MI

SMCC leaves bitter September memories in rear-view mirror

By By Jeff Meade
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

September now looks like ancient history for the St. Mary Catholic Central football team.

The same team that struggled to beat anybody for the first five weeks of the season opened the Division 7 playoffs with a stunning 41-0 domination of a good Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett team Friday night at Navarre Field.

The Falcons played stellar defense all night. They held the Knights to one total yard in the first half, 12 rushing yards for the game and forced five turnovers.

Offensively, they never punted all night, controlled the line of scrimmage, had a pair of 100-yard rushers and forced a running clock in the fourth quarter after some missed opportunities in the first half.

Liggett from the Detroit Catholic High School League came to Monroe with a 7-2 record and had won four straight.

SMCC is only 5-5 but is hitting its stride. Friday night was the Falcons’ fifth consecutive home game. They are 4-1 at Navarre but 0-4 on the road.

“We love Navarre,” said coach Adam Kipf. “I’m proud of our kids. It was a great team effort. I thought our defense was great all night.

“They wanted to run the ball on us. Our defense did a good job giving us opportunities. I’m disappointed we didn’t finish a couple of chances in the first half. I thought our lines played well, especially in the second half.”

So how did a team that looked so dominating Friday start the season with three straight losses and a 1-4 record after Week 5?

“I think our kids are buying into the system more,” Kipf said. “They’re playing for each other now.”

Evan Marcon rushed for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cole Jondro added 160 yards on the grounds with a pair of TDs.

SMCC scored single touchdowns in each of first two quarters for a 14-0 halftime lead. Marcon and Jondro both had 14-yard touchdown runs.

Michael Laboe snared an interception and Tyler Hartman recovered a fumble for SMCC in the second quarter, but neither led to a score.

The Falcons began to pull away with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Murphy Bogdanski’s fumble recovery set up Marcon’s 20-yard scoring run. Jondro outraced everybody for a 72-yard touchdown scamper.

The Jondro TD was set up by the defensive play of the game. Buddy Snodgrass not only prevented a Liggett would-be touchdown pass but also came away with the ball. The 6-5 junior leaped and made a one-handed interception, the first pickoff of his varsity career.

“I was going for the interception,” Snodgrass said. “When the ball went up, I thought I was beat. I just thought, if the receiver doesn’t run past me, I’ve got a chance.”

Marcon raced 56 yards for his third touchdown of the night, and Chase Terrasi added a 38-yard scoring run. Blake Kuehnlein put a cherry on top of the sundae with an interception on the final play of the game.

About the only thing the Falcons did wrong was commit 9 penalties for 75 yards.

“Our guys were a little antsy,” said Kipf whose team was called for four procedure infractions. “We were a little bit sloppy at times, but we’ll work on that next week.”

The road should get tougher beginning next week. SMCC will try to pick up its first road win the season when it travels to 10-0 Detroit Central. The Trail Blazers routed Southfield Bradford Academy 50-0 Friday night for their sixth shutout of the season. Central is averaging 41 points a game.

SMCC 7 7 14 13 41
Liggett 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

SMCC - Evan Marcon 14 run (Mathis Lymond kick)

Second Quarter

SMCC - Cole Jondro 14 run (Lymond kick)

Third Quarter

SMCC - Marcon 20 run (Lymond kick)

SMCC - Jondro 72 run (Lymond kick)

Fourth Quarter

SMCC - Marcon 56 run (kick failed)

SMCC - Chase Terrasi 38 run (Lymond kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing : Evan Marcon, SMCC, 19-193; Cole Jondro, SMCC, 12-160; Oliver Service, L, 7-42; Patrick Lipford, SMCC, 4-40; Chase Terrasi, SMCC, 1-38.

Passing : Solomon Spann, L, 10-25-105; Carson Kinsey, SMCC, 1-4-9; Zach Hill, L, 1-3-8.

Receiving : Jack Jones, L, 5-44, Eddie Narva, L, 3-28; Marvin Hartfield, L, 1-27; Cole Jondro, SMCC, 1-9.

