What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Mo Ibrahim has one remaining program record in sight entering November
Mohamed Ibrahim’s status as a Minnesota football legend was already solidified ahead of the 2022 season. One of the best running backs in Gopher’s history, Ibrahim has been a fan favorite for his hard running style and importance in a key period for Minnesota. However, the decision to...
big10central.com
Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt
Steven and Lauren Crowl used to drive together to school every day. The two-year gap between the siblings gave Lauren a privilege not many freshmen get — avoiding the bus. It was a major change for Lauren when Steven joined the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. She said it was weird not having him around, but he was close by in Wisconsin.
gophersports.com
Gophers Handle Falcons in Exhibition Play, 104-64
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) scored 59 first half points and saw six score in double figures in a 104-64 exhibition victory over the Falcons of UW-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 16 points, snagged seven rebounds, handed out four assists and had four steals in her debut.
gophersports.com
Gophers Score Three in the Third to Down the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team battled back to knock off No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 at OSU Ice Arena on Friday night. Minnesota (7-0-0) got on the board first for the sixth time this season after a point shot from freshman defender Nelli Laitinen found its way to the back of the net. Ohio State (8-1-0) tallied two late goals in the second period to put the Gophers behind after two periods for the first time this season. The Maroon and Gold responded 19 seconds into the third with a goal from Taylor Heise. Sophomore Peyton Hemp banked in a shot from behind the red line to give Minnesota the lead with 9:51 remaining. After dominant offensive zone pressure throughout the third, it was Abigail Boreen who pounced on a loose puck to give Minnesota the decisive two-goal lead late in regulation.
gophersports.com
Gophers to Host UW-River Falls in Exhibition Action
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) inches closer to the start of its 52nd season of play with an exhibition matchup at Williams Arena against UW-River Falls (0-0, 0-0 WIAC) with a tip time set for 2 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on B1G+ with admission being free and open to the public.
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Recruit, OSU Pledge, Visiting Big Ten Foe
Nebraska, where his father played and his uncle coaches at, are hosting Dylan Raiola this weekend. Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, is committed to Ohio State. Nebraska also recently offered the youngest Raiola a scholarship.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Minneapolis, MN
Its promise of fun for all ages makes Minneapolis an exciting to visit on a trip to Hennepin County, Minnesota. Parks developed around the string of lakes in the city and the Mississippi River are a few of the points of interest in Minneapolis. Founded in 1867, the city also...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U of M warns students of fireworks assault in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued a safety notification overnight after assaults occurred in Dinkytown.The university told students to be cautious.The alert came out at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and said the victims had been struck by fireworks.The crimes happened at 16th and University avenues southeast and 12th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.The alert said that the suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
fox9.com
Eagan police searching for missing man
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
fox9.com
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say
(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
