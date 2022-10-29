ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt

Steven and Lauren Crowl used to drive together to school every day. The two-year gap between the siblings gave Lauren a privilege not many freshmen get — avoiding the bus. It was a major change for Lauren when Steven joined the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. She said it was weird not having him around, but he was close by in Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Handle Falcons in Exhibition Play, 104-64

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) scored 59 first half points and saw six score in double figures in a 104-64 exhibition victory over the Falcons of UW-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 16 points, snagged seven rebounds, handed out four assists and had four steals in her debut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Score Three in the Third to Down the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team battled back to knock off No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 at OSU Ice Arena on Friday night. Minnesota (7-0-0) got on the board first for the sixth time this season after a point shot from freshman defender Nelli Laitinen found its way to the back of the net. Ohio State (8-1-0) tallied two late goals in the second period to put the Gophers behind after two periods for the first time this season. The Maroon and Gold responded 19 seconds into the third with a goal from Taylor Heise. Sophomore Peyton Hemp banked in a shot from behind the red line to give Minnesota the lead with 9:51 remaining. After dominant offensive zone pressure throughout the third, it was Abigail Boreen who pounced on a loose puck to give Minnesota the decisive two-goal lead late in regulation.
COLUMBUS, OH
gophersports.com

Gophers to Host UW-River Falls in Exhibition Action

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) inches closer to the start of its 52nd season of play with an exhibition matchup at Williams Arena against UW-River Falls (0-0, 0-0 WIAC) with a tip time set for 2 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on B1G+ with admission being free and open to the public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
diehardsport.com

Nation’s Top Recruit, OSU Pledge, Visiting Big Ten Foe

Nebraska, where his father played and his uncle coaches at, are hosting Dylan Raiola this weekend. Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, is committed to Ohio State. Nebraska also recently offered the youngest Raiola a scholarship.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Minneapolis, MN

Its promise of fun for all ages makes Minneapolis an exciting to visit on a trip to Hennepin County, Minnesota. Parks developed around the string of lakes in the city and the Mississippi River are a few of the points of interest in Minneapolis. Founded in 1867, the city also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M warns students of fireworks assault in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued a safety notification overnight after assaults occurred in Dinkytown.The university told students to be cautious.The alert came out at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and said the victims had been struck by fireworks.The crimes happened at 16th and University avenues southeast and 12th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.The alert said that the suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Eagan police searching for missing man

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy