Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Calera, Vincent ready for Round 1
The playoffs have arrived, and while we don’t have a historic number of teams entering the postseason like we did last year, we do have our share of exciting games featuring four Shelby County teams. Thompson, Pelham, Calera and Vincent will all begin their 2022 playoff trek this week...
weisradio.com
Warriors fall at Fort Payne, 35-16
FORT PAYNE – Fort Payne’s defense kept Cherokee County’s potent offense from erupting, and the result was favorable on senior night. Bennett Blanks rushed for two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception as the Wildcats overpowered the Warriors 35-16 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night. Fort Payne...
weisradio.com
Higgins accounts for four touchdowns in Gaylesville rout of Talladega County Central
TALLADEGA – Keylon Higgins ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and caught a touchdown pass in leading the Gaylesville Trojans to a 54-14 football win at Talladega County Central on Friday. Tanner Eads connected on 5-of-6 pass attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff blanks Donoho 34-0 to end skid, reach playoffs
ANNISTON – Cedar Bluff ruined Donoho’s homecoming on Friday night, ended a five-game skid and advanced to the Class 1A state football playoffs in the process with a dominating 34-0 victory. The Tigers (4-6) started the season ranked and were sitting at 3-1 before the bottom fell out....
Jack’s Game of the Week: Albertville vs. Guntersville
Welcome into Chorba-Lee Stadium, the site of the Jack's Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season: Albertville vs. Guntersville!
It is Miller’s Time
Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: What's left to play for?
The losing streak now is 4 games. In the 2021 season Auburn finished with 5 consecutive losses. Those aren’t streaks that inspire confidence within a program, especially one with a new head coach – especially one for a program not known for its patience. The Tigers are now...
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
Choccolocco Green Prix in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On November 3rd and 4th Greenpower_USA will take over Choccolocco Park. On Thursday Elementary Greenpower Goblin teams will compete in three different racing events at Choccolocco Park from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. On Friday Middle and High School teams will compete in 90-minute endurance races with their Greenpower electric vehicles. Greenpower USA is a premier Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program that provides students in grades 4 through 12 a hands-on, project-based learning experience that engages students academically and builds critical employability skills. Greenpower USA graduates high school seniors into post-secondary education, and the workforce with levels of advanced manufacturing and engineering project management experience rarely found in the K-12 educational landscape.
Talty: New Auburn AD must deliver right football coach. It’s not Bryan Harsin
Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. Once you pick a new house to move to, you must pick a new football coach. You might even want to reverse the order of those actions. Clearly, Bryan Harsin can’t be the guy moving forward. That’s not a new development – it’s been obvious almost from Day 1 – but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague, Joe Goodman put it, “A zombie walks the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin.” The mass fan exodus in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fanbase thinks of Harsin and the product he trots out each game.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sees a clear favorite to be Auburn's next football coach
Auburn was blown out at home by Arkansas on Saturday, 41-27. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 on the season and they are now just 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to last year. At this point, Bryan Harsin’s seat at Auburn can’t get any hotter. In...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans not thrilled with reported new AD hire on social media
Auburn may have found its new athletic director. He might not get the warmest welcome on The Plains, though. It’s being reported that AU is nearing a deal with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to take the same position at Auburn. On social media, Auburn fans aren’t exactly thrilled by the hire.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0