Sylacauga, AL

Shelby Reporter

Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Calera, Vincent ready for Round 1

The playoffs have arrived, and while we don’t have a historic number of teams entering the postseason like we did last year, we do have our share of exciting games featuring four Shelby County teams. Thompson, Pelham, Calera and Vincent will all begin their 2022 playoff trek this week...
CALERA, AL
weisradio.com

Warriors fall at Fort Payne, 35-16

FORT PAYNE – Fort Payne’s defense kept Cherokee County’s potent offense from erupting, and the result was favorable on senior night. Bennett Blanks rushed for two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception as the Wildcats overpowered the Warriors 35-16 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night. Fort Payne...
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff blanks Donoho 34-0 to end skid, reach playoffs

ANNISTON – Cedar Bluff ruined Donoho’s homecoming on Friday night, ended a five-game skid and advanced to the Class 1A state football playoffs in the process with a dominating 34-0 victory. The Tigers (4-6) started the season ranked and were sitting at 3-1 before the bottom fell out....
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Calhoun Journal

It is Miller’s Time

Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
SAKS, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: What's left to play for?

The losing streak now is 4 games. In the 2021 season Auburn finished with 5 consecutive losses. Those aren’t streaks that inspire confidence within a program, especially one with a new head coach – especially one for a program not known for its patience. The Tigers are now...
AUBURN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Green Prix in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On November 3rd and 4th Greenpower_USA will take over Choccolocco Park. On Thursday Elementary Greenpower Goblin teams will compete in three different racing events at Choccolocco Park from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. On Friday Middle and High School teams will compete in 90-minute endurance races with their Greenpower electric vehicles. Greenpower USA is a premier Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program that provides students in grades 4 through 12 a hands-on, project-based learning experience that engages students academically and builds critical employability skills. Greenpower USA graduates high school seniors into post-secondary education, and the workforce with levels of advanced manufacturing and engineering project management experience rarely found in the K-12 educational landscape.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Talty: New Auburn AD must deliver right football coach. It’s not Bryan Harsin

Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. Once you pick a new house to move to, you must pick a new football coach. You might even want to reverse the order of those actions. Clearly, Bryan Harsin can’t be the guy moving forward. That’s not a new development – it’s been obvious almost from Day 1 – but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague, Joe Goodman put it, “A zombie walks the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin.” The mass fan exodus in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fanbase thinks of Harsin and the product he trots out each game.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn fans not thrilled with reported new AD hire on social media

Auburn may have found its new athletic director. He might not get the warmest welcome on The Plains, though. It’s being reported that AU is nearing a deal with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to take the same position at Auburn. On social media, Auburn fans aren’t exactly thrilled by the hire.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE

