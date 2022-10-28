ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Fredrick shines, Wheeler leaves injured in Kentucky's preseason win over Missouri Western State

LEXINGTON - The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena. UK's offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.
LEXINGTON, KY
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lady Vols find offensive rhythm in exhibition win

It’s hard to glean too much from a 108-63 exhibition win – the Lady Vols not reaching the 100-point mark would have been a surprise – especially with 15 players in the box score and no one playing more than 17 minutes. But three things seemed clear: Tennessee will be a better three-point shooting team this season, Marta Suárez is back, and the duo of Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson will be a problem for opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
LEXINGTON, KY
