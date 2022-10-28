Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU
West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
247Sports
Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills
This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 8
It was a great week 8 for former NC State players around the NFL, as a number of Pack Pros made big plays on the weekend. Nyheim Hines and Jakobi Meyers both found the end zone, while Russell Wilson helped to lead the Broncos to a victory over in London.
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
Calling the Schoetts: Pitt Recap, Antoine Green, Scheme Breakdown
North Carolina moved to 7-1 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in the ACC following the 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It was a comeback victory for the Tar Heels after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter before rolling off 28 straight points to put Pitt away. Carolina now has a firm grasp on the ACC's Coastal Division. Following the win, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for a special in-person edition of Calling the Schoetts presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
Red Wolves finally get a break
By now the Arkansas State Red Wolves don’t have another game until Nov. 12, a little less than two weeks. It is a well needed break, and as A-State coach Butch Jones.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Everything Bo Nix said after six touchdown performance in victory over Cal
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following their 42-24 victory over Cal. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well...
Yardbarker
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
LIVE updates: Clemson coordinators, players preview Clemson's matchup at Notre Dame
On Monday, Clemson coordinators Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin along with select players meet the media to preview the Tigers' game at Notre Dame on Saturday. Live updates will be in the comment section below.
Upon Further Review: UCF
A college football team without imperfections would be a unicorn. No such animal exists. You plan on winning by clobbering people with what you do best. Eight games.
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
Boise State QB Turns Blue Turf Green For A Night After Explosive Performance
Two words, total domination. This was the type of game that fans witness on a crisp evening on Halloween weekend. Showing off the spooky-themed all orange uniforms the Broncos had there way with the Rams, converting in every fashion of the game and totaling over 500 yards of offense and putting on an a stout defensive performance as well.
