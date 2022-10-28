Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s defense displays its best ‘Mob mentality’ in shutting out Oklahoma State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. While the postgame focus following Kansas State's 48-0 beatdown of ninth-ranked Oklahoma State has centered on a certain quarterback Fitz decided not to name in this Daily Delivery, the defense deserves a big shout-out. Not since the heyday of K-State defense when the players called themselves the 'Lynch Mob' has Fitz seen a defensive performance by the Wildcats this dominating. They may now just call themselves the Mob, but their mentality and the work of some former walk-on linebackers, brought destructive defense back to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders injured during shutout loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football was shutout for the first time since 2009 after suffering a devastating 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. To make matters worse, redshirt senior starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return for the Cowboys' final two offensive drives.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
The Drive 10.30.22: Wildcats rampage to victory
No. 22 Kansas State drop-kicked the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, 48-0, on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The victory moved the Wildcats to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, where they sit alone in second place behind unbeaten TCU. Kansas football was idle this week as basketball season nears in Lawrence. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0