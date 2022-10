Beautiful day across the Concho Valley today. With afternoon highs in the 70s. We had some clouds across the sky as well, as the moisture in the air is increasing. Windy conditions also across the area, out of the south at 15 mph with gusts up to 25. Tonight we will cool down into the 40s. Windy conditions continue tonight out of the south at 10-15 mph, and we will receive some showers across the area.

3 DAYS AGO