HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.Local heavy metal band Gorrified said on Facebook that Filbrandt was their guitarist. They say he was driving home from one of their shows.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.

HUDSON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO