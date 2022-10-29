Read full article on original website
Cougars Fall To Eagles In Battle Of Unbeatens
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team led early on, but fell behind before halftime and couldn’t make up the difference in a 31-24 loss at the University of Northwestern on Saturday evening. The loss halts a five-game winning streak for the Cougars, who drop to 5-4 (4-1 UMAC) on the season.
Tigers Season Ends, Owls & Warriors Advance To Section Title Games
HANCOCK – Davin Rose accounted for four touchdowns and Hancock controlled the clock in the second half of a 32-14 victory over Cedar Mountain on Saturday. Rose hit Jackson Koehl for a pair of first half touchdowns, he ran for two more, he finished 15-30 for 227 yards passing and 65 yards rushing. Koehl had six catches for 114 yards, while racking up 11 tackles and a sack defensively.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Lieutenant Governor...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Melvin E. Conrad
Melvin Eugene Conrad, age 76 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 19, 2022. Visitation for Melvin E. Conrad will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at Erickson-Smith Funeral Chapel in Hoffman, MN.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.Local heavy metal band Gorrified said on Facebook that Filbrandt was their guitarist. They say he was driving home from one of their shows.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Schultz claims negligence
DULUTH, MN.-- On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme. Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal...
