ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

By Justin Powell
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lUua_0ir00JsH00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning.

Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street.

Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was in the living room, with his arm wrapped in a shirt.

Witnesses said there was a large party at the house and some individuals were told to leave because they had started causing problems. That’s when they said one of those kicked out, who they described as a “college-age” male, pulled out a large knife. The witnesses said he started waving it around near the door.

Witnesses told police someone shut the door on the man, but then multiple people started kicking the door causing it to break and open. They said the people who were kicked out of the party came back inside and started a fight.

That’s when witnesses say the man with the knife stabbed in the victim in the arm. The suspect then ran off from the house.

Bloomington police said a 20-year-old man also had a cut to his eye, but were unsure if the knife caused that injury.

The 19-year-old victim stabbed in the arm was taken to the hospital, where police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if anyone involved is a student at Indiana University.

Earlier this morning, IU police said they are looking for a white male with shoulder length curly brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue flannel and a beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Bloomington Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

October deadliest month in Indy for third year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, October proved to be the deadliest month of the year in Indianapolis. IMPD reports they investigated 31 homicides in 31 days. Police and community leaders admit they’re not sure exactly why the last three Octobers have seen a spike in violence. Driving her two kids to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect

The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in connection to 1996 rape of juvenile in Indiana

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 rape of a female juvenile in Indiana. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996, however, it was unknown at the time who the DNA belonged to, authorities said. In September 2019, a CODIS (Combined...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp

LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury. Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy