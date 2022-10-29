Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning.

Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street.

Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was in the living room, with his arm wrapped in a shirt.

Witnesses said there was a large party at the house and some individuals were told to leave because they had started causing problems. That’s when they said one of those kicked out, who they described as a “college-age” male, pulled out a large knife. The witnesses said he started waving it around near the door.

Witnesses told police someone shut the door on the man, but then multiple people started kicking the door causing it to break and open. They said the people who were kicked out of the party came back inside and started a fight.

That’s when witnesses say the man with the knife stabbed in the victim in the arm. The suspect then ran off from the house.

Bloomington police said a 20-year-old man also had a cut to his eye, but were unsure if the knife caused that injury.

The 19-year-old victim stabbed in the arm was taken to the hospital, where police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if anyone involved is a student at Indiana University.

Earlier this morning, IU police said they are looking for a white male with shoulder length curly brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue flannel and a beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Bloomington Police.

