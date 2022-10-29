Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving …. A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. Suspects wanted...
cbs4indy.com
Here's why the Indiana government provides some doctors' malpractice insurance
What CBS4 found in our investigation is that IRMIA has been the malpractice insurer with a host of physicians and others with checkered professional histories. Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ …. What CBS4 found in our investigation is that IRMIA has been the malpractice insurer...
cbs4indy.com
Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching to Thanksgiving chicken
The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting the menu for their annual holiday meals this year. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/turkey-shortage-has-mozel-sanders-foundation-switching-to-thanksgiving-chicken/. Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching …. The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting...
cbs4indy.com
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Dr. Tim Gavin
Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Professor Dr. Tim Gavin about healthy living, vital longevity, importance of exercise, EIM, and more! https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Dr. Tim Gavin. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host...
cbs4indy.com
Woman dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating as shooting that has now left one woman dead on Indy’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck on south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop.
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for answers 4 years after man goes missing from Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers. On Sunday,...
cbs4indy.com
Why home fires burn significantly faster now
(CBS4) — There’s a reason firefighters plead for you to know your escape plan right now should a fire erupt in your home. “Today about two to three minutes is all you have time to get out of the house to safety,” Steve Jones, Indiana State Fire Marshal, said.
cbs4indy.com
Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis
Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
cbs4indy.com
Temperature, rainfall records hold, warm day ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the well above-average temperatures expected this afternoon, we won’t break any records here in Indy for this date. Our record-high temperature was set back just 6 years ago. Record high temperature: 78° (2016) Record low temperature: 16° (1951) Record rainfall: 3.86″ (1936)
cbs4indy.com
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly. Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.
cbs4indy.com
3 years since bitter blast of cold air, mild for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 2019, there was a bitter blast of cold air, setting a new low temperature for the day! Our rainfall record was also set in recent years, just 4 years ago, with 2 inches of rain! No new records are expected today with temperatures in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
cbs4indy.com
October recap: Dry and cooler-than-average month
INDIANAPOLIS – The month of October wrapped up with drier-than-average totals and cooler-than-average temperatures. Indy picked up 1.46″ of rainfall the entire month of October. Most of that was picked up in one day! On October 26, Indy picked up 1.06″ of rainfall!. Our drought conditions worsened...
