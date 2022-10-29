ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police report.
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp

LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury.
Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching to Thanksgiving chicken

The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting the menu for their annual holiday meals this year. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/turkey-shortage-has-mozel-sanders-foundation-switching-to-thanksgiving-chicken/. Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching …. The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting...
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Dr. Tim Gavin

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Professor Dr. Tim Gavin about healthy living, vital longevity, importance of exercise, EIM, and more! https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Dr. Tim Gavin. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host...
Woman dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating as shooting that has now left one woman dead on Indy’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.
Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by truck on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop.
Why home fires burn significantly faster now

(CBS4) — There’s a reason firefighters plead for you to know your escape plan right now should a fire erupt in your home. “Today about two to three minutes is all you have time to get out of the house to safety,” Steve Jones, Indiana State Fire Marshal, said.
Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis

Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Temperature, rainfall records hold, warm day ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the well above-average temperatures expected this afternoon, we won’t break any records here in Indy for this date. Our record-high temperature was set back just 6 years ago. Record high temperature: 78° (2016) Record low temperature: 16° (1951) Record rainfall: 3.86″ (1936)
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly. Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.
3 years since bitter blast of cold air, mild for today

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 2019, there was a bitter blast of cold air, setting a new low temperature for the day! Our rainfall record was also set in recent years, just 4 years ago, with 2 inches of rain! No new records are expected today with temperatures in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
October recap: Dry and cooler-than-average month

INDIANAPOLIS – The month of October wrapped up with drier-than-average totals and cooler-than-average temperatures. Indy picked up 1.46″ of rainfall the entire month of October. Most of that was picked up in one day! On October 26, Indy picked up 1.06″ of rainfall!. Our drought conditions worsened...
