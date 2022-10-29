Lakers' LeBron James, Darvin Ham praise Russell Westbrook after off-the-bench performance vs. Timberwolves: 'He was great in that role'

Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
“We weren’t friends” — Ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs opened up about his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant
Childs said he and Kobe Bryant didn't need to talk about their fight to settle their beef.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
Kyrie Irving responded to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai after Tsai said Irving was promoting hate based on race and religion.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
KENS 5
Gregg Popovich speaks pregame after shocking announcement that Spurs have waived Josh Primo
Popovich had nothing to add to the Spurs' statement about Primo. He spoke glowingly about DeMar DeRozan in his return.
Danny Green Criticizes Los Angeles Lakers For Constructing A Poor Roster Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis
Danny Green thinks the Los Angeles Lakers haven't done a good job at building a good roster around their stars.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
