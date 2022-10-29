High school football roundup: Anthony Wayne rallies in 2nd half to avoid upset

Joe Caswell’s 26-yard touchdown run with 2:50 to go lifted fourth-seeded Anthony Wayne past North Ridgeville 21-16 in a Division II, Region 6 first-round playoff game Friday.

The host Generals (10-1) rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the third quarter. Caswell broke open a 74-yard touchdown run with 7:46 to go in the third, with quarterback Grant Kinnee giving AW a 14-13 lead with 2:17 remaining in the third on a 19-yard scoring run.

Austin Deshazo hit the third of three field goals, a 39-yarder, with 10:56 to go in the game to put North Ridgeville (5-6) up 16-14.

Caswell ran for 227 yards on 29 carries.

DIVISION II, REGION 6

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 69, ASHLAND 7

Ty’waun Clark threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 3 seed Central Catholic rolled to a first-round victory.

Clark completed 13 of 17 passes for 194 yards, and he ran for 29 yards for a score. Chris Edmonds ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for Central (10-1).

Javon Murphy caught both of Clark’s touchdown passes.

NORTH ROYALTON 42, FREMONT ROSS 41

FREMONT — A two-point pass attempt from Kaden Holmes to Anthony Vann with 1:54 to go was ruled incomplete after officials discussed the play, allowing ninth-seeded North Royalton to pick up a one-point victory.

The Little Giants (6-5) rallied from a 42-21 deficit in the final 10 minutes, with Holmes throwing touchdown passes to Bryson Hammer (75 yards) and Owen Shanahan (14 yards) before he ran for a 3-yard score to set up the go-ahead two-point attempt.

DIVISION V, REGION 18

LIBERTY CENTER 61, PORT CLINTON 20

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Top-seeded Liberty Center scored six straight touchdowns in securing its first-round Division V, Region 18 victory over No. 16 seed Port Clinton.

Colton Kruse ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Tigers (11-0), who will host No. 9 seed Liberty-Benton in the regional quarterfinals. Trent Kruse had 100 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

ELMWOOD 49, DELTA 24

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Hayden Wickard passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed Elmwood (10-1) to a home win in a Division V, Region 18 opening round playoff game.

Wickard found Mason Mossbarger on two TD connections and hit running back Mason Oliver for his other TD strike.

Jerremiah Wolford scored twice to lead No. 15 Delta (5-6).

EASTWOOD 49, FREDERICKTOWN 7

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood scored 42 unanswered points to defeat visiting Fredericktown in their first-round Division V, Region 18 playoff game.

Bryce DeFalco tallied all three scores for the Eagles (11-0) in the third quarter. DeFalco rushed for TD runs of 1, 33, and 7. He finished with nine carries for 76 yards and four TDs.

Case Boos rushed for a 15-yard score and 11-yard TD. Boos finished with 68 yards on seven carries.

The Eagles held Fredericktown (6-5) to 240 yards of total offense.

MICHIGAN

DIVISION 2, REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

BEDFORD 41, FARMINGTON 28

TEMPERANCE — Trey Brueggemann rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries to lead the Kicking Mules to a district semifinal victory over the Falcons.

Tyler Boerst also had two rushing touchdowns for Bedford (8-2) in the Division 2, Region 3 win. Quarterback Brody Leonhard went 3-for-4 for 83 yards and two touchdowns to Thomas Huss.

Cam Pettaway had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Farmington (6-4). He also caught a 55 yard touchdown pass from Dominic Pesci.

DIVISION 8, REGION 3

DISTRICT 2

WHITEFORD 64, ADDISON 22

OTTAWA LAKE — Whiteford’s 32-point second quarter fueled the Bobcats in their victory over Addison.

Shea Ruddy rushed for four scores on runs of 31, 43, 15, and 37 yards. Ruddy also passed for two TDs to Hunter DeBarr. Jake Iott tallied two scores and converted five two point conversions for host Whiteford (10-0).

The Bobcats held Addison (5-5) to 246 total offensive yards. Addison scored on a 75-yard run from Keelan Mullin in the first quarter, a Dylan Sawdey 29-yard TD pass to Spencer Brown in the second, and a 43-yard run from Josh Ray in the fourth.