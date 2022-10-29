ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve.Martone
2d ago

Went from a cozy job with benefits and probably a pension to possibly facing jail time. And for what? What was gained?

enough already
2d ago

some people are just born dumb goodbye job goodbye health insurance goodbye pension hello moms basement

lord of the fly jogood
2d ago

1 bad decisions.. if i aint involved in your crime im not involving myself.. especially at work

NEW YORK CITY, NY

