3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
NOLA.com
One NFL team has called the Saints inquiring about a trade for RB Alvin Kamara, report says
The New Orleans Saints recently received a call recently from the Buffalo Bills asking if the team would be willing to part ways with star running back Alvin Kamara through a trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. Glazer added that the Saints have no interest in trading...
Report: Rams made ‘substantial offer’ for Brian Burns
If the Los Angeles Rams don’t land a pass rusher before Tuesday’s trade deadline, it won’t be for a lack of trying. They haven’t just shown interest in Panthers stud Brian Burns, they made an offer for him. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it...
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's future as Ole Miss football coach pondered by 247Sports' analyst Josh Pate
Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020, and helped turn the program around. Would he ever leave Oxford? On a recent edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate was asked by a listener if Kiffin would leave for any other job aside from Alabama, and he had an interesting response.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Jets need to bench Zach Wilson for Joe Flacco
People are pumping the brakes on Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That’s not going to cut it, according to Matt Cassel. In fact, the former...
Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers
A.J. Brown had a career-high in receiving yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and then woke up Monday morning to a random drug test. Philadelphia’s star wideout tweeted out the news one morning after three scores in the first half and one dominating performance after he beat Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
Monday Recruiting Nuggets
As the calendar flips to November, recruiting enters that last leg before all hell breaks loose the Sunday after Thanksgiving when coaches start conducting in-home visits.
Temple-Navy postscript: Red zone numbers under the microscope
One month ago, Temple ranked number one in the nation in red zone offense. Over the course of three weeks, they dropped to 99th nationally and last in the American Conference. So what exactly happened?
Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer rusty. The Chicago Bears found that out the hard way Sunday at AT&T Stadium. In his second game back from a thumb injury that caused him to miss five games, Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-29 Cowboys victory. Running back Tony Pollard, taking a full load with Ezekiel Elliott out, rushed for 131 ...
What More Can I Say: UNC's Fourth Quarter Flurry; Eric Mac Lain Joins
Immediately following each North Carolina game, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis publishes his thoughts. But in this new podcast for the remainder of the season, titled "What More Can I Say," Vippolis provides additional analysis and a detailed perspective after taking the time to rewatch and review the game and gather more data.
Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown
Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Coaches On The Road, Target Updates
It's the last day of October. Halloween is upon us. The Husky coaching staff was very busy during the bye week and we have quite a bit of info to share with you. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Coaches On The Road. 2023 Class Overview.
Expectations For Series Headed To Philadelphia
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down his expectations for the series heading into Philadelphia.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8
South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
Louisville football's sudden surge 'not a surprise' to members of FlyVille23 class
The University of Louisville football program scored one of its biggest wins in recent memory on Saturday night. With a ton of eyes on the program, the Cardinals scored 35 points in the third quarter and demolished then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 at Cardinal Stadium. It was just the second win over a ranked opponent during the Scott Satterfield era at The Ville.
247Sports
