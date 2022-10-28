SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team placed first and second in their race at the Head of the American. Competing in the same race, the 1V8 boat took first with a time of 15:49.6 and the 2V8 boat finished second with a time of 16:18. The Zags finished ahead of San Diego, Orange Coast, UC Santa Barbara, Loyola Marymount, UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Sonoma. Full results of the day can also be found HERE.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO