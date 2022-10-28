ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

gozags.com

Men’s Golf Places 17th in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Gonzaga men's golf finished its fall schedule in 17th place at the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic Sunday. Guillermo Polo Bodart led the Bulldogs tying for 40th at one-under (212). He opened the tournament at one-over (72), before an even-par (71) second round. The freshman carded a 69 (-2) in the final round. He made three birdies and 14 pars Sunday. Polo Bodart made 37 pars in the tournament and was one-under (2.92) on the course's Par-3 holes.
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Gonzaga Shuts Out Saint Mary’s 2-0

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's soccer team recorded their eighth shutout of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Saint Mary's Saturday. The Bulldogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2 West Coast Conference) picked up a needed win over a quality opponent with only two matches remaining in the regular season. GU outshot the Gaels 14-9, including 7-1 in the second half. SMC failed to put one shot on frame, while the Zags had eight.
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

WTEN: Zags Dominate, Four Advance on Day One of Gonzaga Invitational

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's tennis team began their performance in the Gonzaga Invitation earlier today. This is the second consecutive year that the Zags have closed out their fall season by hosting the Gonzaga Invitational at the Stevens Center. Gonzaga opened up the tournament with two dominant victories...
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Men's Soccer Tie With Saint Mary's, 0-0

MORAGA, Calif. – The Gonzaga men's soccer team went on the road to take on Saint Mary's and came out with a 0-0 tie. This marks the Zags' second tie on the year as they move to 0-3-2 in the conference and 4-10-2 overall. In the first half, the...
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

No. 3 San Diego Drops Zags in Three

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Facing their third-straight Top-25 opponent, Gonzaga Volleyball fell to No. 3 San Diego in three sets (12-25, 11-25, 14-25) at Jenny Craig Pavilion Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Toreros (20-1, 11-0) continued a 17-game win streak and bumped their streak of set wins to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
gozags.com

Men's Rowing Takes First and Second at Head of the American

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team placed first and second in their race at the Head of the American. Competing in the same race, the 1V8 boat took first with a time of 15:49.6 and the 2V8 boat finished second with a time of 16:18. The Zags finished ahead of San Diego, Orange Coast, UC Santa Barbara, Loyola Marymount, UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Sonoma. Full results of the day can also be found HERE.
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

MROW: Zags Travel to Head of the American

The Gonzaga men's rowing team travels to the Head of the American in Sacramento, Calif., this Saturday. The Varsity 8 boat and the Second Varsity 8 boat both race in the V8 Open at 1:25 p.m. Results and times can be found HERE. The team most recently competed at the...
SPOKANE, WA

