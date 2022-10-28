Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gozags.com
WTEN: Two Zags Clinch Championship Titles on Final Day of the Gonzaga Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's tennis team finished their fall tournament season earlier today by winning two Championship matches at the finale of the Gonzaga Invitational. Gonzaga picked up their first Championship win of the day in the Blue doubles Finals. Facing Montana State's Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van...
gozags.com
Men’s Golf Places 17th in Hawaii
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Gonzaga men's golf finished its fall schedule in 17th place at the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic Sunday. Guillermo Polo Bodart led the Bulldogs tying for 40th at one-under (212). He opened the tournament at one-over (72), before an even-par (71) second round. The freshman carded a 69 (-2) in the final round. He made three birdies and 14 pars Sunday. Polo Bodart made 37 pars in the tournament and was one-under (2.92) on the course's Par-3 holes.
gozags.com
WTEN: Gonzaga Shines, Two Zags Advance to Championships in the Gonzaga Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Earlier today, the Gonzaga women's tennis team continued their participation in the Gonzaga Invitational. The Zags will close out their performance in the tournament tomorrow, as the action begins at 9 a.m. Gonzaga opened the day by competing in two Blue doubles Quarterfinals matches. Gonzaga's Carolina Wernli...
gozags.com
Gonzaga Shuts Out Saint Mary’s 2-0
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's soccer team recorded their eighth shutout of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Saint Mary's Saturday. The Bulldogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2 West Coast Conference) picked up a needed win over a quality opponent with only two matches remaining in the regular season. GU outshot the Gaels 14-9, including 7-1 in the second half. SMC failed to put one shot on frame, while the Zags had eight.
gozags.com
WTEN: Zags Dominate, Four Advance on Day One of Gonzaga Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's tennis team began their performance in the Gonzaga Invitation earlier today. This is the second consecutive year that the Zags have closed out their fall season by hosting the Gonzaga Invitational at the Stevens Center. Gonzaga opened up the tournament with two dominant victories...
gozags.com
Men's Soccer Tie With Saint Mary's, 0-0
MORAGA, Calif. – The Gonzaga men's soccer team went on the road to take on Saint Mary's and came out with a 0-0 tie. This marks the Zags' second tie on the year as they move to 0-3-2 in the conference and 4-10-2 overall. In the first half, the...
gozags.com
No. 3 San Diego Drops Zags in Three
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Facing their third-straight Top-25 opponent, Gonzaga Volleyball fell to No. 3 San Diego in three sets (12-25, 11-25, 14-25) at Jenny Craig Pavilion Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Toreros (20-1, 11-0) continued a 17-game win streak and bumped their streak of set wins to...
gozags.com
Men's Rowing Takes First and Second at Head of the American
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team placed first and second in their race at the Head of the American. Competing in the same race, the 1V8 boat took first with a time of 15:49.6 and the 2V8 boat finished second with a time of 16:18. The Zags finished ahead of San Diego, Orange Coast, UC Santa Barbara, Loyola Marymount, UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Sonoma. Full results of the day can also be found HERE.
gozags.com
MROW: Zags Travel to Head of the American
The Gonzaga men's rowing team travels to the Head of the American in Sacramento, Calif., this Saturday. The Varsity 8 boat and the Second Varsity 8 boat both race in the V8 Open at 1:25 p.m. Results and times can be found HERE. The team most recently competed at the...
Comments / 0