The answer to the question, “what’s the difference between UFC and MMA?” is quite simple. MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a type of fighting sport. The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an organization that promotes MMA fights. In fact, the UFC is the biggest league in all mixed martial arts, earning over a billion dollars a year. The organization’s profits from pay-per-view revenue and UFC tickets are growing rapidly as the league continues to expand. Let’s take a deeper look at the history of MMA and the rise of the UFC. Where Did Mixed Martial Arts Begin? (Unsplash) Mixed martial...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO