MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC vs. MMA: What’s the Difference?

The answer to the question, “what’s the difference between UFC and MMA?” is quite simple. MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a type of fighting sport. The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an organization that promotes MMA fights. In fact, the UFC is the biggest league in all mixed martial arts, earning over a billion dollars a year. The organization’s profits from pay-per-view revenue and UFC tickets are growing rapidly as the league continues to expand. Let’s take a deeper look at the history of MMA and the rise of the UFC. Where Did Mixed Martial Arts Begin? (Unsplash) Mixed martial...
COLORADO STATE
bodyslam.net

Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results (10/29/22)

Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def. Brad Hollister. Big Beef def....
YARMOUTH, ME
bodyslam.net

Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent

The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
MMAWeekly.com

Dustin Jacoby plans to finish Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63

Over the past two years, light-heavyweight Dustin Jacoby has had just about a good of a run as he could have asked for. Following a 2021 campaign that saw him win three of four fights, with one draw, Jacoby has maintained his momentum this year picking up back-to-back victories, making for a streak that has not seen him defeated in his last nine bouts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event

Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
bodyslam.net

Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)

Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bodyslam.net

Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away

Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
bodyslam.net

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend

Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
bodyslam.net

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed

AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise

Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...

