MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
bodyslam.net
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
VIDEO: Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonials weigh-ins live
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday night, and you can catch a live video stream at 8 p.m. ET. The weigh-ins take place at Desert Diamond Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.
UFC vs. MMA: What’s the Difference?
The answer to the question, “what’s the difference between UFC and MMA?” is quite simple. MMA, which stands for Mixed Martial Arts, is a type of fighting sport. The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an organization that promotes MMA fights. In fact, the UFC is the biggest league in all mixed martial arts, earning over a billion dollars a year. The organization’s profits from pay-per-view revenue and UFC tickets are growing rapidly as the league continues to expand. Let’s take a deeper look at the history of MMA and the rise of the UFC. Where Did Mixed Martial Arts Begin? (Unsplash) Mixed martial...
bodyslam.net
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def. Brad Hollister. Big Beef def....
bodyslam.net
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
MMAWeekly.com
Dustin Jacoby plans to finish Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63
Over the past two years, light-heavyweight Dustin Jacoby has had just about a good of a run as he could have asked for. Following a 2021 campaign that saw him win three of four fights, with one draw, Jacoby has maintained his momentum this year picking up back-to-back victories, making for a streak that has not seen him defeated in his last nine bouts.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
MMAmania.com
Georges St-Pierre no longer locked away under UFC contract: ‘I can do whatever I want’
As if Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva wasn’t enough of a circus already, the event was made even more captivating by the surprise addition of former UFC Welterweight (and Middleweight) champion, Georges St-Pierre. The 170-pound G.O.A.T. was on hand Friday for the Paul vs. Silva weigh-ins, and got to...
bodyslam.net
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
bodyslam.net
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
bodyslam.net
UFC Vegas 63 prelims kicks off with Anaconda Choke win for Christian Rodriguez vs. newcomer Joshua Weems
CeeRod has finally gotten his first UFC win in a huge first-round submission victory. The winner of Dana White’s Contender Series, Christian Rodriguez came in with a chip on his shoulder. A loss in his UFC debut, but a win tonight in the early first-round as CeeRod came out...
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard results, highlights: Uriah Hall outpoints Le'Veon Bell in boxing debut
The fight between longtime UFC contender Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was one of the most intriguing fights on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Despite some rocky moments and a spirited effort from Bell, Hall was able to win his pro boxing debut by unanimous decision.
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
bodyslam.net
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise
Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...
