ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

New Italian restaurant in Dorchester will have real Italian chef

The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans by Stefano and Tsedenia Kiros to open an Italian restaurant called Via Cannuccia at 1739 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester - the former home of an Italian bakery. The couple plan "a casual Italian restaurant," their attorney, Andrew Upton told the board. Stefano Kiros...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?

From pesto chicken clubs to Caesar wraps, tell us your top picks. Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?. National Sandwich Day is...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
rew-online.com

Financing is complete for 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, where 65 New Affordable Apartment Homes Will Be Constructed as Part of the Jackson Square Redevelopment 

Today, MassHousing, the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Urban Edge, announced the completion of financing for the 65-unit, 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, which is part of Jackson Square Redevelopment. All 65 units at the new building will be affordable to lower-income residents.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

18 Things You Should Know About Boston’s Newest Music Venue

I am sure by now most of you have heard of Boston’s newest music venue, MGM Music Hall at Fenway. This brand-new, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose performing arts center has been mindfully designed to give us the best concert experience possible. With the exception of Roadrunner in Brighton, which opened this...
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy