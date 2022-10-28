An additional $118.8 million in FARMER funding has been accepted and appropriated by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions program, or FARMER Program, provides financial support to upgrade agricultural equipment. President and CEO of the Western Agricultural Processors Association, Roger Isom said the FARMER program has been immensely successful.

