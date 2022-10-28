Read full article on original website
Mississippi River Water Levels Remain at Near-Record Low
Low water levels continue to lead to shipping problems. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. The Mississippi River has 27 U.S. Geological Survey streamflow gages reporting levels below the low water threshold category as of Thursday. A new record-low level was reported in Memphis, Tennessee, beating the previous record set in 1988.
Nearly $119 Million in FARMER Funding Accepted and Appropriated
An additional $118.8 million in FARMER funding has been accepted and appropriated by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions program, or FARMER Program, provides financial support to upgrade agricultural equipment. President and CEO of the Western Agricultural Processors Association, Roger Isom said the FARMER program has been immensely successful.
