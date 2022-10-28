ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

sixtyandme.com

Mental Health Impact of Estrangement

Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
Rabih Hammoud

How To Strengthen Our Faith

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
psychologytoday.com

Bridging the Gap Between Therapists and the BIPOC Community

When it comes to mental health, Black men are more likely to be misdiagnosed with a personality disorder. Some therapists may wrongly overshadow their client's thoughts and feelings with their own experiences. Community outreach and socialization are necessary to build BIPOC communities' trust in therapy. This post is part two...

