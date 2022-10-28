ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react

HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency

The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yankees face an interesting situation at the catcher position in 2023

There’s no doubting the importance of the Catcher position in the lineup, and this season the Yankees realized that better than they had in recent years. While Jose Trevino fizzled off offensively, his defense was leagues above everyone else in baseball. The Yankees also were able to get production out of Kyle Higashioka, though his bat only came around the last two months.
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Yankees have a huge shortstop decision looming with Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees got a glimpse of the quality prospect Oswald Peraza brings to an MLB-level game. Peraza was fantastic over a small sample size to finish the 2022 season, posting a .306 average with a 40.4% on-base rate, including one homer and two RBIs (over 18 games). He struck out at 15.8% and recorded a 10.5% walk rate, showcasing phenomenal defensive qualities and good contact hitting.
John Smoltz perfectly predicted Bryce Harper’s Game 3 home run

Bryce Harper made John Smoltz look really darn good on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harper stepped up to the plate against Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers in the first inning of World Series Game 3 with a runner on first and the score tied 0-0. Right before Harper’s at-bat, Smoltz, calling the game for FOX, made a prediction.
