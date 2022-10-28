Read full article on original website
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
3rd person dies after Mission Beach crash
Two of the victims were identified by authorities as a married couple.
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was so Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
San Diego Channel
CAHAN issues Salmonella health advisory for travelers to and from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Health Alert Network for San Diego County issued a health advisory, warning travelers to and from Mexico about an increase in Salmonella infections due to a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacteria. The health advisory says the MDR Salmonella serotype Newport is harder to...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the...
NBC San Diego
Where to Find a Ballot Drop Box Near You in San Diego County for the 2022 General Election
Every San Diego County registered voter -- all 1.9 million of them -- was sent a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election and may be wondering what to do with it now. Here's what the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting with your mail-in ballot:
NBC San Diego
San Diego Grocery Store Was Site of Massive EBT Cards-for-Drugs Fraud Scheme: DA's Office
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
countynewscenter.com
Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place
Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
