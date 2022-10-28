ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was so Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place

Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy