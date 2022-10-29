Saturday Essay: STRS inquiry unfairly portrayed

Concerning your editorial on Oct. 26, “Faber foot-dragging,” which criticized the Auditor of State’s handling of its STRS investigation:

A year ago, the Auditor of State’s Office notified the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio that it was launching an investigation, prompted by a report issued by Benchmark Financial Services Inc. titled “The High Cost of Se-crecy: Preliminary Findings of Forensic Investigation of State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio.”

We heard the complaints and concerns of the thousands of current and retired teachers and their families who are part of STRS and understood they needed answers.

The simple fact is, we have not “shoved” this issue to “the political back-burner,” as The Blade’s editorial writer purported. Far from it.

Our investigation has continued in earnest and has required more work on our part, conducted without consideration of political ramifications. Unlike the “single-issue probe” you described, our review is multifaceted and is looking at items beyond the one you identified.

We had hoped to complete our work by now, but the more layers we peeled away, the more layers we found that required scrutiny.

Because of the complex issues involved, we retained an independent pension consultant, something that took more time than we wished because we wanted someone who had not worked for STRS or any of the other Ohio plans.

Additional facts and information have also been brought to our attention in last few months that we thought deserved review.

There’s high interest in STRS, and the professional staff here in the Auditor of State’s Office have been diligent and focused on our investigation.

We continue to get tips, requests and even “thank you” notes from retired teachers across the state as we examine the STRS system.

It is accurate to say that this has taken more time than we initially anticipated, but we’re not going to be less than thorough.

We will take every minute that is necessary to do the job right, whether that fits with The Blade’s or anyone else’s artificial deadlines.

The Blade’s editorial, written without even attempting to discuss the engagement with our office, displays a lack of knowledge of the work we do and the efforts necessary to ensure it is done fairly and accurately.

Our professionals, not any political staff, determine our audit procedures and timelines.

I am proud of the professional work our office has done. Since 2019, the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit has worked to secure convictions of more than 90 public officials and accounted for $4.9 million in ordered restitution.

We’ve led the nation in efforts to identify and stop pandemic-related unemployment compensation fraud.

We spotlighted $118.5 million in Medicaid spending to dead people and ineligible prisoners, as well as additional claims that were otherwise improperly paid.

The State SIU is conducting about 100 investigations behind the scenes every day in its efforts to counter waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer money.

All of these investigations are important. We will continue our work in earnest with a target date in December for our release.

We have a high opinion of The Blade reporters and editorial staff, and ask that next time The Blade editorial writers find the time to get their facts straight before they attack the hardworking, professional staff here in the Auditor of State’s Office.

The writer is Ohio Auditor of State.