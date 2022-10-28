Read full article on original website
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Looking for Landrum High School sportswear?
Landrum High School baseball apparel available online. LANDRUM––Landrum High School (LHS) baseball team now has an online store, where LHS baseball apparel is available for purchase. First Team Sports Center sells LHS baseball spirit wear for the 2022 season. All apparel must be ordered prior to the deadline...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales recently featured “Night at the Museum”
The program featured eight historical vignettes depicting events in the history of the railroad and the town of Saluda. Visitors traveled back in time where they met:. Joel Roberts Poinsett 1835– performed by Dave O’Brien. Captain Charles Pearson and Colonel Thaddeus Coleman 1877- performed by Mike Reeves and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for November 10
The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The public is cordially invited to attend. Please bring desserts. Pizza and drinks will be furnished by SkillsUSA and the House Construction Program of Polk County High School.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors
The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener
Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Miscues haunt Polk in home finale loss to Brevard
Polk County did nearly everything correct Friday – except win. Head coach Bruce Ollis said it, and the postgame tears on the faces of Wolverine players reflected it. A Senior Night that could easily have ended in celebration instead culminated in a 31-27 Brevard victory at G.M. Tennant Stadium.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winifred Volpe
TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
FOX Carolina
Upstate neighborhood celebrates Halloween
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On College Drive in Gaffney, going all out for Halloween is a tradition. Each year, neighbors load up on dozens of pounds of candy to give out to thousands of kids who come to their house each Oct. 31. Don Kier, a resident in the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Smith Fisher
TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
worktruckonline.com
South Carolina Logging Company Adds Kenworth Fleet
In Laurens, South Carolina a family logging operation, Walker and Walker Logging, continues to grow. “Actually, it was better than usual for us,” said Tyler Walker, co-owner of Walker and Walker Logging, along with his dad Robert, his Uncle Billy, and his son Ryan. “We stayed healthy, and our logging and chip business has grown. We didn’t miss a beat. The combination of more demand for wood products and the opportunity to log areas formerly closed due to a lot of rain has kept us busy.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony to be held in downtown Columbus
The Polk County Veterans Association (American Legion Post 250 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9116) will be hosting the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, on the National Holiday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Park Street (Bubbles Car Wash) and proceed southwest on E....
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military members. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A national service organization is asking for help saying thanks to active military members. First responders 'Light...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
