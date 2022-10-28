Read full article on original website
New regulations proposed for Salt Lake homeless resource centers following temporary ban
The Salt Lake City Planning Division is advocating for a shift from conditional use process for homeless resource centers to an overlay zoning district.
College of the Desert unveils new College Corps-funded food bank on the Indio campus
State leaders joined College of the Desert officials in Indio Tuesday to celebrate a $1.8 million investment in COD students and a new on-campus food bank. The funding comes from Governor Gavin Newsom’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, a statewide college service program that will provide thousands of students at 45 schools around the state with $10,000 stipends for educational expenses in exchange for completing a year of service in their communities. ...
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
Ohio Senate town hall takeaways: Ryan, Vance address inflation, immigration as race nears finish line
Ohio's U.S. Senate candidates took the national stage Tuesday to tackle issues as the competitive race nears the finish line.
