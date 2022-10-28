Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Recap: Christian McCaffrey dazzles for 49ers in 31-14 win over Rams
A little over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers went the extra mile to acquire Christian McCaffrey, putting together a package of draft picks that caused the Carolina Panthers to send the star running back to the Bay Area instead of trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday, McCaffrey put together a performance that made the Rams regret they weren't able to strike a deal.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
NFL 'Noles Week 8 Sunday Results: Cook scores a TD, Ramsey forces a fumble, Walker sack, and more
Week 8 of the NFL season is nearly in the books with Sunday's action concluded. It is done for former Florida State standouts though, as none are on the rosters for Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m., ESPN). That was also the case for...
What More Can I Say: UNC's Fourth Quarter Flurry; Eric Mac Lain Joins
Immediately following each North Carolina game, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis publishes his thoughts. But in this new podcast for the remainder of the season, titled "What More Can I Say," Vippolis provides additional analysis and a detailed perspective after taking the time to rewatch and review the game and gather more data.
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders injured during shutout loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football was shutout for the first time since 2009 after suffering a devastating 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. To make matters worse, redshirt senior starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return for the Cowboys' final two offensive drives.
Mike Sanford provides Sunday injury updates, gives final recap of ASU loss
Over a Zoom call with local reporters, Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford talked about how they tweaked their Sunday schedule, he provided injury updates, and shared which players graded out well in their 42-34 loss to Arizona State... On Caleb Fauria's status after leaving Saturday's game early on with...
VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne
On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday
A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
