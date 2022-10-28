ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
49erswebzone

Recap: Christian McCaffrey dazzles for 49ers in 31-14 win over Rams

A little over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers went the extra mile to acquire Christian McCaffrey, putting together a package of draft picks that caused the Carolina Panthers to send the star running back to the Bay Area instead of trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday, McCaffrey put together a performance that made the Rams regret they weren't able to strike a deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders injured during shutout loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football was shutout for the first time since 2009 after suffering a devastating 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. To make matters worse, redshirt senior starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return for the Cowboys' final two offensive drives.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday

A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy