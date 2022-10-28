ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports

Stevenson, Patriots defense shine as NE continues dominance of Jets

You can throw records out the window when the New England Patriots face the New York Jets. While the 3-4 Patriots entered MetLife Stadium on Sunday trailing the 5-2 Jets in the AFC East standings, Bill Belichick's club once again dispatched its division rival, winning 22-17 to pick up its 13th consecutive victory over New York.
NESN

What Bill Belichick Liked About Mac Jones’ Performance Vs. Jets

While far from flawless, Bill Belichick saw plenty of encouraging signs from Mac Jones in the Patriots quarterback’s first full game in over a month. Jones went 24-for-35 for 194 yards and one touchdown with one interception Sunday as New England took down the New York Jets 22-17 at MetLife Stadium.
Wichita Eagle

Robert Saleh: Jets Still Have Faith in Zach Wilson, But ‘He’s Got to Play Better’

With running back Breece Hall out for the season, the Jets needed Zach Wilson to play his best football on Sunday against the Patriots. Factor in New England's strong defense on the other side, and New York's injury-riddled offensive line, and Wilson had an opportunity to prove that he has taken a step forward here in his second season, capable of lifting his club to victory.
247Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8

South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
