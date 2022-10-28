Read full article on original website
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 8 Clash With Jets
Times have changed for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. While the former has dominated the latter for the better part of two decades, it’s the J-E-T-S who actually enter this Sunday’s Week 8 matchup in the Meadowlands with a better record and perhaps a greater overall sense of direction.
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Bart Scott says Jets losing to Patriots is like ‘playing your father’
The Patriots beat the Jets with an "old man game," the former Jets linebacker said. The Patriots beating the Jets is nothing new. New England has won 13 in a row against its rivals from New York. Even this years Patriots team, which got throttled the week before by the...
Stevenson, Patriots defense shine as NE continues dominance of Jets
You can throw records out the window when the New England Patriots face the New York Jets. While the 3-4 Patriots entered MetLife Stadium on Sunday trailing the 5-2 Jets in the AFC East standings, Bill Belichick's club once again dispatched its division rival, winning 22-17 to pick up its 13th consecutive victory over New York.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
What Bill Belichick Liked About Mac Jones’ Performance Vs. Jets
While far from flawless, Bill Belichick saw plenty of encouraging signs from Mac Jones in the Patriots quarterback’s first full game in over a month. Jones went 24-for-35 for 194 yards and one touchdown with one interception Sunday as New England took down the New York Jets 22-17 at MetLife Stadium.
Robert Saleh: Jets Still Have Faith in Zach Wilson, But ‘He’s Got to Play Better’
With running back Breece Hall out for the season, the Jets needed Zach Wilson to play his best football on Sunday against the Patriots. Factor in New England's strong defense on the other side, and New York's injury-riddled offensive line, and Wilson had an opportunity to prove that he has taken a step forward here in his second season, capable of lifting his club to victory.
5 New England Patriots takeaways as defense steps up in win vs. New York Jets
The New England Patriots got back on track on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets 22-17 to get them back to .500 with a 4-4 record. Here are five takeaways from their win over the now 5-3 Jets. Mac Jones was … fine. After how the Monday night game...
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8
South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
What More Can I Say: UNC's Fourth Quarter Flurry; Eric Mac Lain Joins
Immediately following each North Carolina game, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis publishes his thoughts. But in this new podcast for the remainder of the season, titled "What More Can I Say," Vippolis provides additional analysis and a detailed perspective after taking the time to rewatch and review the game and gather more data.
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators review victory over Georgia Tech, look ahead to game at Miami
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, will speak with the media on Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. The group of coaches will review FSU's 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech and look...
Jets' Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
Statistically, Mims had the best game of his career with the Jets, boosting his value just two days before the trade deadline
Mike Sanford provides Sunday injury updates, gives final recap of ASU loss
Over a Zoom call with local reporters, Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford talked about how they tweaked their Sunday schedule, he provided injury updates, and shared which players graded out well in their 42-34 loss to Arizona State... On Caleb Fauria's status after leaving Saturday's game early on with...
