Chicago, IL

247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Alex Leatherwood

Alex Leatherwood's NFL career has gotten off to a strange start. But after joining the Chicago Bears off waivers before the season and missing the first seven games, he's apparently on the verge of making his return to the field. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have activated...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: Pitt Recap, Antoine Green, Scheme Breakdown

North Carolina moved to 7-1 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in the ACC following the 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It was a comeback victory for the Tar Heels after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter before rolling off 28 straight points to put Pitt away. Carolina now has a firm grasp on the ACC's Coastal Division. Following the win, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for a special in-person edition of Calling the Schoetts presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Red Wolves finally get a break

By now the Arkansas State Red Wolves don’t have another game until Nov. 12, a little less than two weeks. It is a well needed break, and as A-State coach Butch Jones.
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
Yardbarker

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
247Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8

South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Made Wrong Read on Bears Bad 2-Point Conversion

Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

