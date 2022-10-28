Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields records 'most impressive disastrous play' vs. Dallas Cowboys
A Justin Fields blunder set the Chicago Bears back against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. The former Ohio State quarterback had the Bears within striking distance in the third quarter, handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert for a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to five. Ohio State football news:Join...
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Alex Leatherwood
Alex Leatherwood's NFL career has gotten off to a strange start. But after joining the Chicago Bears off waivers before the season and missing the first seven games, he's apparently on the verge of making his return to the field. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have activated...
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Calling the Schoetts: Pitt Recap, Antoine Green, Scheme Breakdown
North Carolina moved to 7-1 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in the ACC following the 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It was a comeback victory for the Tar Heels after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter before rolling off 28 straight points to put Pitt away. Carolina now has a firm grasp on the ACC's Coastal Division. Following the win, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for a special in-person edition of Calling the Schoetts presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
Red Wolves finally get a break
By now the Arkansas State Red Wolves don’t have another game until Nov. 12, a little less than two weeks. It is a well needed break, and as A-State coach Butch Jones.
Expert picks and predictions for Cardinals-Vikings in Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in an early Week 8 game on the road. They have not beaten the Vikings in Minnesota since 1977. Arizona, coming off a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints last week, can win consecutive games for the first time this season.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
Yardbarker
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Jamison Battle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Listed Week-to-Week
University of Minnesota men's basketball junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a successful minor foot surgery today and is listed as week-to-week following the procedure. The Golden Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 and open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8
South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
FSU OL target DJ Chester unveils Top 6 and is now set to announce this week
McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester unveiled a Top 6 on Sunday evening. His top six consists of Auburn, Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Ole Miss. Chester also announced that he is now set to announce his commitment on Thursday, November 3rd at...
Justin Fields Made Wrong Read on Bears Bad 2-Point Conversion
Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
What More Can I Say: UNC's Fourth Quarter Flurry; Eric Mac Lain Joins
Immediately following each North Carolina game, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis publishes his thoughts. But in this new podcast for the remainder of the season, titled "What More Can I Say," Vippolis provides additional analysis and a detailed perspective after taking the time to rewatch and review the game and gather more data.
