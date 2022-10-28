Read full article on original website
Welcome to our VIP column What We Learned. Here is analysis of Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State on Saturday.
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes outscored the Nittany Lions 28-17 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win before 108,433 on a sunny afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Special thanks to Dan Harker for his help with this gallery.
For the first seven games of the college football season, things came pretty easy for Ohio State. After some initial challenges in the first half of the Week 1 game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes coasted to a 7-0 record, making a good case as the country's best team. On Saturday, however, the Scarlet and Gray were challenged by what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup" team.
Ohio State is favored by 38 points over host Northwestern on Saturday (noon ET; ABC). Also, the No. 2 Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 98.4 percent over the Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is 4-3-1 against the spread this...
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy at Dublin (Ohio) Jerome playoff...
If you had Penn State losing to Michigan and Ohio State this year, please raise your hand. Obviously, I can’t see any of you, but I’m willing to bet there are a lot of Nittany Lion fans with an arm up, because … well … everyone with a realistic bone in their body saw those losses coming. Just maybe not in the fashion they arrived.
Penn State sustained a tough 44-31 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday, leading 21-16 early in the fourth quarter before allowing the Buckeyes to erupt for 28 points and the victory in the final nine minutes of action. But there were plenty of big plays by the Nittany Lions. You can see photos of many of them in our gallery below.
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
The Penn State quarterback threw for 371 yards and four scores against No. 2 Ohio State, but also had four killer turnovers.
