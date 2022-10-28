ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 10 Coaches, AP Poll

For the first seven games of the college football season, things came pretty easy for Ohio State. After some initial challenges in the first half of the Week 1 game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes coasted to a 7-0 record, making a good case as the country's best team. On Saturday, however, the Scarlet and Gray were challenged by what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup" team.
COLUMBUS, OH
PHOTOS: Penn State's Big Ten East Showdown With Ohio State

Penn State sustained a tough 44-31 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday, leading 21-16 early in the fourth quarter before allowing the Buckeyes to erupt for 28 points and the victory in the final nine minutes of action. But there were plenty of big plays by the Nittany Lions. You can see photos of many of them in our gallery below.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
