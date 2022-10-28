MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO