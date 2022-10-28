Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State’s emphatic 48-0 win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State sent a strong message to the Associated Press poll voters. The Wildcats moved up nine spots in the rankings to No. 13 in the latest release. The win over Oklahoma State was the second...
Postgame Bonus Podcast: No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Cole Carmody and Fitz recorded a postgame podcast Saturday night following Kansas State's 48-0 route of No. 9 Oklahoma State, but now we get Hanley's thoughts on Kansas State's epic beatdown of the Cowboys.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
The Drive 10.30.22: Wildcats rampage to victory
No. 22 Kansas State drop-kicked the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, 48-0, on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The victory moved the Wildcats to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, where they sit alone in second place behind unbeaten TCU. Kansas football was idle this week as basketball season nears in Lawrence. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”
Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown
Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas: Girls All-State Cross Country – 2022
Top 20 at state meet are eligible to order All-State XC patch from Sports in Kansas – Order now at [email protected] and will send back order form ASAP. State qualifiers (non-all-state and those who finished after 20th are also eligible for state qualifier patch). Results updated throughout the day. Congrats to all of the all-state athletes. Results of the top 20 are below.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
KMBC.com
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
kcur.org
A new rock opera tells the very metal story of a Kansas college student who died fighting fascism
Frank Narwot first learned of Don Henry’s short life and sacrifice while glancing over a trivia display at a Lawrence, Kansas, brewpub. “I read his story,” the guitarist and music professor at Wichita State University said, “and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to write some music about this.”
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0