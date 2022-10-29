ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Tinora rides the route to rout of Highland

By Matt Noland
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

SPARTA — The Rams made the long road trip worth their while.

Traveling more than two hours by bus from near Defiance in northwest Ohio to southern Morrow County, Tinora was the opposite of road weary. The Rams, seeded No. 10 in Division V's Region 18, dominated in all phases in rolling over No. 7 seed Highland 37-7 Friday night.

Tinora showed they were loose from the jump.

On its first play from scrimmage, Rams senior Cole Anders took the handoff 76 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead.

Highland followed with an 11-play drive; however, it wasn't able to pick up the chunks of yardage fans had grown accustomed to seeing from the potent Scot’s offense. Tinora continued to swarm the ball carriers and make it difficult all night long.

"We have fought all year long. Every game we had was not easy," Highland coach Ty Stover said.

On its third possession, Tinora started with good field position and drove down the field behind its three-headed monster of a rushing attack with Grady Gustwiller, Anders, and Dallas Dachenhaus all in the backfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aterl_0iqyrTEN00

To start the second quarter, the Rams scored on its third play when Dachenhaus took a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked by Highland’s Chandler Stevens to keep the score at 13-0.

Tinora fumbled on the first play of the next drive, and Highland’s Aron West recovered. The Scots then strung together nine plays before a sack by Guisinger and a pair of flags killed the Scots drive.

Tinora received the ball with 5:31 to go in the first half. The Rams then put together an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 2-yard run by Gustwiller for a 20-0 lead.

Highland fumbled on its next possession, giving Tinora the ball and solid field position. With six seconds to play, Jacob Bishop hit a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-0 at the half.

Although trailing, Highland continued to fight, a testament to its senior leadership.

"These guys have been through a little bit of everything this year, a lot of adversity. I can’t be more proud of these guys," Stover said.

Tinora secured great field position and started its eighth drive of the game from Highland’s 27. After a flag, the Rams had the ball second-and-11 from the 28-yard line when Dominic Graziani found Gustwiller for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead to start the running clock with 7:21 left in the third period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICbDo_0iqyrTEN00

Later, Dachenhaus bobbled a handoff before rattling off a 25-yard touchdown run. This put the Rams up 37-0 with 7:45 remaining in the game.

Highland did not quit, as 2,000-yard Scots rusher Dane Nauman left his mark on the game.

"He’s gonna have one 50-plus (yard run)," Rams coach Jeff Schliesser said. "We knew it was coming, so contain him as much as possible."

With 6:19 to play, Nauman broke free and took the ball 52 yards for a Highland touchdown.

Graziani led passers with 55 yards and a touchdown. The Rams had two running backs over 100 yards as Anders had 119 and Dachenhaus added 102. The trio of backs for Tinora combined for 282 rushing yards.

Nauman finished the game with 102 yards rushing. Dachenhaus led the defensive stats with eight solo tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Schliesser said he was “ecstatic” for his team.

"After all they’ve been through, the injuries and the adversity, (I'm) so proud of them and that they get to extend their season one more game," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qzR0_0iqyrTEN00

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Tinora rides the route to rout of Highland

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton’s Sofie Taylor named NWOAL Player of the Year

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
EVANSTON, IL
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
FINDLAY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event

Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
SWANTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash

Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting

Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy