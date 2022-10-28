Following the news that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away, Kid Rock took to his social media accounts to offer a heartfelt tribute to the rock and roll icon. In the social media post, Kid Rock shared snapshots of him and Jerry Lee Lewis hanging out and performing together. “I will FOREVER cherish my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage,” Kid Rock declared. “No question one of the best to ever do it and one of the godfathers and architects of rock n roll. Your music will always live through me, and the rest of the world! Rest in peace and Rock on Killer!! “

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO