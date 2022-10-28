Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Dennis Quaid Remembers Jerry Lee Lewis: ‘An American Icon’ [Picture]
Dennis Quaid is among the many stars, fans and friends who turned to social media to honor Jerry Lee Lewis after his death on Friday (Oct. 28). Quaid — who portrayed Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire — remembered Lewis as "an American icon." Lewis'...
Kid Rock Mourns Jerry Lee Lewis’ Death in Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Your Music Will Always Live Through Me’
Following the news that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away, Kid Rock took to his social media accounts to offer a heartfelt tribute to the rock and roll icon. In the social media post, Kid Rock shared snapshots of him and Jerry Lee Lewis hanging out and performing together. “I will FOREVER cherish my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage,” Kid Rock declared. “No question one of the best to ever do it and one of the godfathers and architects of rock n roll. Your music will always live through me, and the rest of the world! Rest in peace and Rock on Killer!! “
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
Tim McGraw Reflects on Honor of Recording With Jerry Lee Lewis Following His Death
Tim McGraw is taking time out of his busy day to remember the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, who died on Friday at 87 years old. McGraw headed over to Twitter, where he shared a clip of him recording a song with Lewis. The famed “Killer” could sing with the best of them. McGraw pays a tender honor to Lewis’ memory.
